New forum allows locals to share thoughts

Today we are introducing what we hope will become a regular feature in the Boulder City Review.

On page 6, you will find Point/Counterpoint, an opinion feature offering differing viewpoints on the same topic. Today’s topic is how Kiernan McManus is faring in his first term as mayor.

Our goal is to provide our readers with thought-provoking commentary and differing points of view for you to consider.

We realize Boulder City residents are passionate about our community and many are willing to share their opinions about the various issues that affect us all. And that’s exactly how it should be. We want these opinions to come from you about issues that are close to your heart.

That, however, does not mean we will be providing a forum for attacks on a person’s character. These opinion pieces are meant to inform the community about issues.

So, I am asking for your help. What topics do you think need to be addressed? The community pool. Homelessness. Historic preservation. Utility rates. I only ask that your suggestions relate to issues that affect Boulder City and its residents.

I also want to hear from those of you who are willing to share your thoughts on these issues. Our guest commentaries typically have between 500 and 700 words. They are edited only for grammar, spelling and to conform to our style guidelines.

The reality is that everyone’s opinion is influenced by their life experiences. Being open to learning their points of view, whether you agree with it or not, may be eye-opening.

Please send in your topic suggestions, or interest in writing a guest commentary, to me at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com. I thank you in advance.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter