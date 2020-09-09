92°F
Opinion

New forum allows locals to share thoughts

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comments
September 9, 2020 - 3:40 pm
 

Today we are introducing what we hope will become a regular feature in the Boulder City Review.

On page 6, you will find Point/Counterpoint, an opinion feature offering differing viewpoints on the same topic. Today’s topic is how Kiernan McManus is faring in his first term as mayor.

Our goal is to provide our readers with thought-provoking commentary and differing points of view for you to consider.

We realize Boulder City residents are passionate about our community and many are willing to share their opinions about the various issues that affect us all. And that’s exactly how it should be. We want these opinions to come from you about issues that are close to your heart.

That, however, does not mean we will be providing a forum for attacks on a person’s character. These opinion pieces are meant to inform the community about issues.

So, I am asking for your help. What topics do you think need to be addressed? The community pool. Homelessness. Historic preservation. Utility rates. I only ask that your suggestions relate to issues that affect Boulder City and its residents.

I also want to hear from those of you who are willing to share your thoughts on these issues. Our guest commentaries typically have between 500 and 700 words. They are edited only for grammar, spelling and to conform to our style guidelines.

The reality is that everyone’s opinion is influenced by their life experiences. Being open to learning their points of view, whether you agree with it or not, may be eye-opening.

Please send in your topic suggestions, or interest in writing a guest commentary, to me at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com. I thank you in advance.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter

City needs ‘imperfect’ mayor who can see all sides
By Preston G. Wright Boulder City Review

After only a few articles, demands of life are such that sadly, this will be my last article in the Boulder City Review. So I leave you with what I feel Boulder City needs.

Officers’ heroic actions merit recognition
By Dan Jennings Boulder City Review

Despite some who believe I should overdose on a lifetime supply of humble pie, I stand by my May 13 article wherein I claimed the coronavirus was being used by many to seize power. Merely observe those in power as they flaunt their own rules and change the threshold for restarting the economy.

Mayor does much to better Boulder City
By Fred Voltz Special to the Boulder City Review

Competent leadership of a family or another entity usually comes with weighty responsibilities and the absolute certainty that someone won’t be happy with some of the decisions made.

City needs new mayor now
By Tanya Vece Special to the Boulder City Review

There is an African proverb that translates to the familiar saying that it takes a village to raise a child. This literally means an entire community of people must interact with children for those children to experience and grow in a safe and healthy environment. What’s my point? Right now, city hall isn’t united and our village isn’t healthy.

Build bridges, not barriers
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

Books and movies are meant to entertain, and often educate us. In today’s world, as we spend more time at home, the need to be entertained and educated has never been greater.

Kiernan McManus
Council acts follow city charter
By Kiernan McManus A Word from the Mayor

The blaring headline, the denigrating letters to the editor, the smoke thrown into our already hazy skies. All these false efforts result in the editor of this newspaper calling for the end of chaos at City Hall. Dire statements are cast forward that any action by the current City Council to govern this city are not worth our while.

City wrong to mandate voluntary unit
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

City Council’s action Tuesday night to require the Boulder City Police Department to maintain a mounted unit is wrong.

G. Kevin Savord
Patriots will protect our nation
By G. Kevin Savord Boulder City Review

Dear Antifa members and Black Lives Matter enthusiasts, I would like to take a moment to say we are “sorry” to both of your groups and the many followers who embrace your misguided messages and ideologies. I understand that you may be feeling somewhat frustrated with all of your recent rioting activities that you haven’t really made any consequential and/or significant progress toward changing the society you reside in.

Timing wrong to replace city attorney, city manager
By Duncan R. McCoy Special to the Boulder City Review

I write regarding the current effort to terminate the city manager and city attorney. The City Council’s present activity really comes as no surprise, as shortly after the last municipal election newly elected council members talked around town about firing the city clerk, city manager and city attorney.

Tick Segerblom
Utah pipeline plan an affront to Nevada
By Tick Segerblom Special to the Boulder City Review

Nevada and Utah share more than borders. We share the coveted and much-fought-over Colorado River.