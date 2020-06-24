94°F
Opinion

Nation watches ‘good, bad, ugly’

By G. Kevin Savord Boulder City Review
June 24, 2020 - 3:19 pm
 

We all have witnessed the extraordinary in the human race with the recent launch of the SpaceX rocket and space vehicle “Crew Dragon.” It was a joint effort led by a private team of scientists, engineers and technicians, along with NASA and its team of experts. It was an unbelievable venture and a first for a private enterprise to accomplish.

These organizations are comprised of hundreds, if not thousands, of individuals who are from all different walks of life, ethnicity, religion, gender, you name it. They all have shown us that working together toward a common goal is not only doable but successfully achievable.

Isn’t it interesting how all of these intelligent people from vastly differing backgrounds and beliefs can come together and pull off this amazing endeavor? This truly is an example of “good.”

We also experienced a video of a situation that brought shame to not only the police officers of the Minneapolis police department but to each and every law officer throughout our entire country, not to mention the majority of our citizens. This raw, wrong behavior understandably prompted protests on every street corner of every city. Yes, this was “bad,” very bad, not only for those directly involved but for our entire nation.

As the son of a dedicated police chief, first in Winona, Minnesota, and later in Cypress, California, I closely witnessed the men and women that proudly wear the uniform and protect us from harm. Are there bad cops? Of course, just like there are bad doctors, lawyers and unscrupulous business owners. The human condition can be mysterious and unfair.

The protests went from peaceful to a rage of terror, quickly fueled by those who have no regard for public safety, private and public property, or anything or anyone other than themselves. The rioters weren’t trying to send a positive message about George Floyd. The horribleness was certainly “ugly” for sure.

The message that the various protest groups are attempting to sell us is that we live in a racist country. That could not be further from the truth. Are there racists within our community, our country? Of course. There will always be racism in a human society just as there will always be criminals and just plain bad people.

Racism is with us and, as much as I hate to say it, it will be with us for an eternity. Racism is not just a skin color issue; it is religious, political, language, appearance, ethnic and anything else that makes us all individuals issue. Centuries have passed in the Middle East and all throughout Europe with ethnic cleansing, religious ridicule and political adversity. Does anyone really believe that all of this is going to go away overnight or ever? It just happens to be part of the human race.

Those of us who admonish the concept of racism will continue to work hard to see it minimized. When was the last time you looked down on someone because of their tattoos, their hair style, how they spoke or the way they dressed? This is a form of prejudice, a racist component that needs to be better understood.

Unfortunately, the majority of the younger, college educated generation have been taught to question our country’s ideals and values rather than learn the full understanding of them and our nation’s history. They have been taught that wealthy people are bad, poor people are disadvantaged due to no fault of their own and that everyone should be the “same” economically and socially. Remember, we are all created equal but that is when the equality ends and thank God for that.

Therefore, it is vitally important to consider the following conundrum: “Free people are not equal. Equal people are not free.”

G. Kevin Savord is currently a professional pilot and former small business owner. He can be reached at gksavord@gmail.com.

Kindness, compassion still exist
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

It seems these days that hate and anger are everywhere. You can’t pick up a newspaper, watch television news or even scan social media without reading about or seeing something bad.

Terms of airport leases cannot be ignored
By Ed Knapp Special to the Boulder City Review

Thank you Roger Gros. I read with respect your article in the Boulder City Review, dated June 10. Being from an aviation family myself, I appreciate your opinions on the airport leases. Unfortunately, you ignored the primary facts of the disagreement, which are the leases, in order to make impassioned arguments on why the city should not enforce its rights under the expiring leases at Boulder City Municipal Airport. If you had included the contractual terms of the leases in your article, none of the arguments you subsequently made would have any meaning.

Education must be applied to be helpful
By Rose Ann Miele Boulder City Review

As I’ve watched, via my computer, the unfolding of events since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, I’ve tried to stay focused on what I, one person among 7.8 billion worldwide can possibly do to make our lives better.

We should be united as nation
By Barney Cargile Jr. Special to the Boulder City Review

I was there with Martin Luther King Jr. working for civil rights. I was there with a black preacher working for equal rights. I was there in tears and held the hand of a black friend tell of the way he was treated as a young man in south Georgia. I was there when the Civil Rights Act of 1964 legally ended discrimination. I was there and observed the people of our nation wanted change and the end of discrimination. Discrimination and injustice still exist and always will, but I was there and have seen amazing progress in race relations.

Violence, riots will not stop president’s re-election
By Dan Jennings Boulder City Review

No conspiracies this month, folks, merely a string of coincidences with the same mission: to avenge the 2016 presidential election and prevent President Donald Trump’s re-election.

Targeting of journalists by police must end
By Richard Karpel Nevada Press Association

There is no longer any question that law enforcement agents are deliberately targeting journalists covering the George Floyd protests. There are now dozens of examples clearly showing police in cities throughout the U.S. aiming at, shooting, tear-gassing, pushing, hitting, shoving and arresting reporters who have clearly identified themselves as working journalists.

Mayor needs to tell whole story
By Roger Gros Special to the Boulder City Review

We’ve beginning to see a pattern with our new mayor and City Council. And it’s quite disturbing to those of us who wanted transparency and honesty from our newly elected officials.

Spaced out adventures await
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

I may have been physically confined to my home for the past couple of months as the state, nation and world have fought against the deadly coronavirus, but that hasn’t stopped me from taking an out-of-this-world adventure.

Law sets parameters for council’s actions
By Kiernan McManus A Word from the Mayor

Does a position on City Council or as mayor come with a magic wand or golden scepter? I can answer no. There have been recent examples the City Council or I, as mayor, cannot fix to everyone’s satisfaction. The current worldwide pandemic is the greatest example of that harsh fact.

Challenging times inspire creative solutions
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

It’s been 1,728 hours — 72 days — since Nevadans were first asked to work from home and begin isolating themselves from others to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.