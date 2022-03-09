Mudslinging calls for political moms

Election season began in earnest Monday when the filing period for candidates opened.

In Boulder City, we will be voting for mayor and two seats on the City Council.

As of Wednesday, we have three candidates for mayor. Incumbent Kiernan McManus is being challenged by Sen. Dr. Joe Hardy, who served on the City Council in 1999-2002, and Tanya Vece, who ran for council last year and sent an email to the Boulder City Review stating she intended to file before March 17.

City Council also has three candidates at the moment. Incumbent James Howard Adams will seek a second term. He will run against Cokie Booth, who advanced from last year’s primary but lost to Matt Fox in June’s general election, and Steve Walton, former chairman of the city’s Planning Commission and a past interim fire chief.

With the primary in June and general election in November, we will be inundated with campaigning for about nine months — about the same time it takes for a baby to be born.

In some ways that seems kind of fitting as each election provides an opportunity for a government entity to experience a kind of rebirth, especially when new people win office.

It also brings to mind the important role of mothers in a child’s lifetime. When siblings are squabbling it’s often moms that bring that to a halt and help keep peace in the family.

If recent election campaigns are any indication, this one would probably benefit from a political mom to help keep things civilized.

Candidates should focus on their qualifications for the job they are seeking and why they feel they are the best person for that role instead of slinging mud at their opponents. While I realize this is probably just a pipe dream, one can hope.

Some events in one’s lifetime certainly can affect their ability to serve, but others can be classified as mistakes they have learned from.

Distorted truths and outright lies often are bandied about as candidates and their supporters do their utmost to discredit those they will face at the polls. Why is this necessary?

Just because this is how national politics have evolved doesn’t mean it should trickle down to Boulder City where citizens strive to “Be Kind” to one another. Remember, an opponent today is also your neighbor and someone you will likely run into at the next community gathering.

There are so many ways to rise above the fray and show your true concern to the community residents you want to represent.

Let’s all play nice and don’t make me call Mom.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.