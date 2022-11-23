42°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Opinion

Much can be done in an hour

By G. Kevin Savord Boulder City Review
November 23, 2022 - 3:24 pm
 
G. Kevin Savord
G. Kevin Savord

Have you ever figured out just what an hour a day represents? How often have you wanted to do something but said, “I didn’t have the time”?

In this age, it often seems that there are not enough hours in the day to accomplish the things to which we aspire. The result is that we abandon the idea. Yet the world is full of people who, through sheer determination, have found ways of setting aside at least one hour a day for creative self-development.

Often, the busier the individual, the more likely he is to be one of those who creates a daily hour of “time for private thought.”

If you devote just one hour a day on a project of your own, you will give it 365 hours a year or the equivalent of more than 45 full working days of eight hours each. This is like adding one and one-half months of productive living to every year of life.

Many people have written best sellers, learned a foreign language, invented a money-making product or accomplished countless other ambitions just through the utilization of one hour a day.

When I was managing our small marine business for 40-plus years, this “one hour a day” concept was considered similarly. Our business income was predicated on hardware sales and, most importantly, billable hours from our service and installation staff. Each of our six technicians would work an eight-hour day; typically, four or five hours were billable each day. At the time, we were charging $100 per hour.

Suppose each technician could invoice just one more hour each day; that would be an additional $600 a day times 20 days or $12,000 a month. Even if you could only increase the numbers by 50 percent, an extra six grand a month goes a long way.

For all the business owners and managers out there, think about your and your employees’ efficiency numbers and what you might do to increase their ability to be more productive. One hour a day in one’s personal or company life can make an enormous difference.

The opinions expressed above belong solely to the author and do not represent the views of the Boulder City Review. They have been edited solely for grammar, spelling and style, and have not been checked for accuracy of the viewpoints.

G. Kevin Savord is currently a professional pilot and former small business owner. He can be reached at gksavord@gmail.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Give thanks for all we have
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

Because the Boulder City Review publishes on Thursdays, I get the honor of wishing all of our readers a “Happy Thanksgiving” each year — and this year is no exception.

Consider alternative ideas for lawn’s replacement
By Alan Goya Special to the Boulder City Review

History is the story we want to pass on to future generations, hopefully somewhere they can find it. How we tell the story for future generations is the responsibility of the present generation.

City true winner from elections
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

After months of campaigning, the 2022 election is complete. Ballots have been counted and congratulations are in order for those who were elected.

(Kayla Kirk) Kayla Kirk
Low-cost grocery store needed
By Kayla Kirk Boulder City Review

One of the hot topics I’m hearing discussed in town is whether or not Boulder City needs a second grocery store. There is a question on the ballot this month (by the time this piece is published, the votes will have already been cast) regarding whether or not to allocate land at the corner of Veterans Memorial Drive and Boulder City Parkway for a shopping center that would include space for a new grocery store.

Rod Woodbury
Pelletier’s dedication was blessing for city
By Rod Woodbury Talk of the Town

After five years of service to Boulder City, Finance Director Diane Pelletier is retiring. I was mayor in 2018 when Interim City Manager Scott Hanson hired Diane. She came to us after 18 years of distinguished service for the Atlanta Regional Commission and 12 more for the Orange Water and Sewer Authority in North Carolina. We thought she was a major steal at the time. And she’s proved us right in every respect.

Ron Russ
Media is the mess-age
By Ron Russ Boulder City Review

My entire, mostly monolithic career was spent as a commercial broadcast professional. Knowing at an early age broadcast would be my chosen field, I took requisite communications studies preparatory to entering the business.

G. Kevin Savord
Land sale for grocer not in city’s best interest
By G. Kevin Savord Boulder City Review

Boulder City voters will have a chance to weigh in on whether or not the city should sell 16.3 acres of land for the development of a shopping center, primarily a grocery store. From a resident’s standpoint, a second grocery store would be nice, competition is often good and choice can benefit the consumer.

Preservation ordinance remains controversial
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

Last week, after years of discussion and planning, the City Council passed a new historic preservation ordinance.

(Kayla Kirk) Kayla Kirk
Attainable housing essential for city’s future
By Kayla Kirk Boulder City Review

Two years ago, while living in Henderson, I set up Zillow alerts for the 89005 zip code. That’s actually how I found my current home; Zillow sent me an email with a newly listed house in Boulder City and my husband and I set up a showing for the next day. But I digress.