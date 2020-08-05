89°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Opinion

More simple, carefree days needed

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment
August 5, 2020 - 3:23 pm
 

Life here on Earth hasn’t gotten much better in the past few months as COVID-19 continues to ravage communities and limit some of our activities.

I have become way too familiar with the interior walls of my home, any flaws they may have and pieces of art hanging on them.

And, despite having hundreds of television channels to watch and thousands of movies to choose from, little had captured my attention.

So, once again I have escaped to space.

I finished reading “Gates of Mars,” the first in a new trilogy written by Kathleen McFall and Clark Hayes, who penned the series about Bonnie and Clyde a few years ago.

What struck me was how prophetic they were. COVID-19 wasn’t even heard of when they started writing the book, and yet, when they discussed how life on Earth regressed to basic survival skills and how people came to be ruled by the Five Families living the life of luxury on Mars they wrote about a widespread virus that devastated the population.

Then I was glued to the television watching as astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley returned from their two-month mission at the International Space Station. For the first time in 45 years, a space capsule splashed down in the ocean. It was fascinating to watch how technology had changed and how the capsule was loaded aboard the ship Go Navigator.

I’ve also started rewatching “Star Trek” episodes and “The Mandalorian” series. I’m always surprised that when you watch a movie or television show a second or third time how much new stuff you can see and learn. I am liking “The Mandalorian” series more than when I first watched it.

As with all things “Star Wars,” there are so many details in every scene. It’s impossible to catch them all the first time.

And now, not only can I see and hear my explorations into galaxies far far away, I can add the other senses: touch, smell and taste.

This week, cereal inspired by “The Mandalorian” made its debut and I was fortunate enough to receive a box.

The cereal has just landed at local Sam’s Clubs, with arrival at Walmarts set for the middle of the month. It is expected to launch nationwide in early September.

Like the series that reminds me of the days when “Star Wars” made its debut in the 1970s, the cereal brought me back to my childhood. With its green marshmallows shaped like The Child (and Yoda) and fruity corn puffs, I felt like a kid again eating a cereal that tasted like I had blended two of my favorite morning foods.

It was a reminder of simpler, more carefree times, something we could all use a little more of these days.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Each of us can do our part to fight COVID
By Kiernan McManus A Word from the Mayor

Are we able to make a difference in the threat that the COVID-19 virus presents? I believe we can make a big difference in lessening that threat. In fact, we are making a difference.

Let’s not make another mistake with SNWA
Let’s not make another mistake with SNWA
By Greg T. Todd Special to the Boulder City Review

Every resident and business in Boulder City pays a wastewater charge. Boulder City wastewater is treated to Southern Nevada Health District standards for discharge into the desert and returned back to the aquifer.

Councilwoman Claudia Bridges
Facts over fear
By Claudia Bridges Boulder City Review

After reading last week’s lead article about the Boulder City Wastewater Pipeline proposal, I knew that it was incumbent upon me to defend both my support for the proposal as the city’s representative on the Southern Nevada Water Authority board and my honor. This proposal is an opportunity to divert over one million gallons a day (peak flow) of our wastewater (effluent) back to Lake Mead at no expense to Boulder City and was recommended by the Integrated Resource Planning Advisory Committee on which we, as a city, also have representation.

Nature’s wonders abound
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

Call me crazy, but Friday night I convinced my husband and parents to go out to a remote area of the desert in the blackness of night to see a comet.

G. Kevin Savord
Nation does not need groups the espouse division
By G. Kevin Savord Boulder City Review

“Black Lives Matter.” The statement itself is true; of course they matter. Brown lives matter. White lives matter. All lives matter. We all matter. It is important to understand that the group that calls itself “Black Lives Matter” has very little to do with black lives. It has virtually nothing to do with a skin color or race.

Summer heat makes us want to (s)cream
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

To say that summer arrived with a vengeance would be an understatement. On Sunday, the mercury topped out at 115 F at the official weather station at the municipal airport, and it reached 120 F when I was driving in my car that afternoon.

Rose Ann Miele
Sharing knowledge part of identity
By Rose Ann Miele Boulder City Review

Did you ever wonder who you are and what your life is about?

Congress appears to be absent
By Harold Begley Special to the Boulder City Review

This is what I have observed from a number of open sources regarding congressional sessions.

Recalls not effective way to govern
By Preston Wright Boulder City Review

Elections have become increasingly ugly affairs. Even in, “Be Kind, Boulder City,” we can be wonderful to our neighbors and very tough on our politicians. A certain level of this is needed to keep politicians in check, but perhaps we are taking it too far. There is so much negativity that no matter who wins we often feel less than thrilled.