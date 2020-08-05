More simple, carefree days needed

Life here on Earth hasn’t gotten much better in the past few months as COVID-19 continues to ravage communities and limit some of our activities.

I have become way too familiar with the interior walls of my home, any flaws they may have and pieces of art hanging on them.

And, despite having hundreds of television channels to watch and thousands of movies to choose from, little had captured my attention.

So, once again I have escaped to space.

I finished reading “Gates of Mars,” the first in a new trilogy written by Kathleen McFall and Clark Hayes, who penned the series about Bonnie and Clyde a few years ago.

What struck me was how prophetic they were. COVID-19 wasn’t even heard of when they started writing the book, and yet, when they discussed how life on Earth regressed to basic survival skills and how people came to be ruled by the Five Families living the life of luxury on Mars they wrote about a widespread virus that devastated the population.

Then I was glued to the television watching as astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley returned from their two-month mission at the International Space Station. For the first time in 45 years, a space capsule splashed down in the ocean. It was fascinating to watch how technology had changed and how the capsule was loaded aboard the ship Go Navigator.

I’ve also started rewatching “Star Trek” episodes and “The Mandalorian” series. I’m always surprised that when you watch a movie or television show a second or third time how much new stuff you can see and learn. I am liking “The Mandalorian” series more than when I first watched it.

As with all things “Star Wars,” there are so many details in every scene. It’s impossible to catch them all the first time.

And now, not only can I see and hear my explorations into galaxies far far away, I can add the other senses: touch, smell and taste.

This week, cereal inspired by “The Mandalorian” made its debut and I was fortunate enough to receive a box.

The cereal has just landed at local Sam’s Clubs, with arrival at Walmarts set for the middle of the month. It is expected to launch nationwide in early September.

Like the series that reminds me of the days when “Star Wars” made its debut in the 1970s, the cereal brought me back to my childhood. With its green marshmallows shaped like The Child (and Yoda) and fruity corn puffs, I felt like a kid again eating a cereal that tasted like I had blended two of my favorite morning foods.

It was a reminder of simpler, more carefree times, something we could all use a little more of these days.

