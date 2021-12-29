47°F
Opinion

Memories made as time flies by

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment
December 29, 2021 - 3:33 pm
 

There are only a few hours left in 2021 and I don’t know how the others passed so quickly. It seems the older I get, the faster days fly by.

When 2021 arrived, I, like many others, hoped the new year would bring some much-needed relief from the chaos of 2020. Unfortunately, the effects of COVID-19 remained and the virus remained one of our top stories of the year.

Unlike the speed in which the year passed, adapting to the pandemic is slow to happen. But it is happening.

Students have returned to classrooms and athletic events have resumed.

And we have seen many favorite community events return, as well, including the Spring Jamboree, Damboree, Art in the Park and Christmas activities. They may have a slightly new look, but it’s important that they add some sense of normalcy in an otherwise unnormal world.

It’s been good to see that we’re making progress, but we’re not quite there yet. It’s too soon to let our guards down completely as variants of the virus continue to emerge.

As it has been for the past couple of years, the last 365 days brought many changes to our city, especially among its leaders, in both elected and appointed positions.

In February we saw the firing of the longtime city clerk, who was replaced in August. In May, the acting city attorney was appointed to the position permanently. The following month saw the selection of a new city manager and the election of two new City Council members.

I don’t suspect that 2022 will be any different in that department as the mayor and two council seats come up for election.

Personally, the year ended as it began: on an emotional roller coaster. I celebrated a milestone birthday, took a much-needed vacation and then said goodbye to our family’s beloved dog, Bubba.

The hole that my family’s 20-pound best friend left was immense and he can never be replaced. But, he taught us the value of having a pet underfoot and so we welcomed Festivus, Fess for short, into our lives.

Fess, a three-month-old Australian shepherd, is full of life and boundless energy. He keeps us on our toes and has given us much to look forward to in the new year.

Between the major memories and small moments, I have learned to appreciate whatever life throws my way, good or bad. One certainly can’t appreciate the good if they haven’t experienced the bad.

Naturally, we can prepare ourselves for some of what’s to come, and our city has plenty to look forward to in 2022. Many of our favorite community events are already on the calendar. Of course, there are bound to be some surprises as well, and they can be just as welcome as things we plan for.

That’s exactly what a year is made of: moments we can look back on. Some will make us smile and some will make us cry.

I hope that the new year brings you all good fortune, good health and good times that make memories for you to remember when 2023 arrives. It will be here faster than you think.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review.

