May may be my favorite month

Boulder City is the place to be this time of the year, with so many fantastic events and festivals.

Boulder City is the place to be this time of the year, with so many fantastic events and festivals.

Spring Jamboree is this weekend – May 3 and 4. This has been a part of Boulder City since 1977. Held the first weekend in May every year, Spring Jamboree is the city’s first big public festival of the year. Over the years, it has grown from a small sidewalk sale by members of the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce in the city’s Historic District, to drawing hundreds of vendors throughout four large parks: Bicentennial Park, Wilbur Square, North and South Escalante Parks.

Check out annual favorites like the Little Miss and Mister Boulder City Pageant, handmade arts and crafts from artists all over the Southwest, a classic/hot-rod car show, food trucks and concession stands, and the annual Bark in the Park! Details can be found on the Spring Jamboree website: www.springjamboree.com.

Next weekend, on May 10, we celebrate Historic Preservation Day! This annual event celebrates that which makes Boulder City unique. This year, festivities start at the first commercial business in Boulder City: Dam Roast House and Browder’s Bookstore. Then visitors can tour the Historic Water Filtration Plant. The day wraps up at ABC Park for an historic tile-making demonstration. The full itinerary and additional information can be found at www.bcnv.org/HPDay.

The Parks and Recreation Department is excited to put on “Summer Bash” for a second year on May 17. This kick-off to summer will be held at Broadbent Park (at the corner of Avenue B and Fifth Street) from 1-3 p.m. Parents must attend with their children. The family event includes a foam party, information about summer programs for kids, and free entry to the pool from 3 to 5 p.m. The Boulder City Fire Department will be holding a Bike Rodeo; kids wanting to participate should bring their bikes and helmets! Last year’s event drew nearly 300 people. The Kona Shaved Ice Truck will be selling treats to keep everyone cool, so bring cash or card. Thank you to Boulder Dam Credit Union for sponsoring the event.

Memorial Day weekend is the Rotary Club of Boulder City’s Annual Best Dam Barbecue Challenge in Bicentennial Park. On Friday, May 23 from noon to 10 p.m. and Saturday, May 24 from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m., you can check out some of the best BBQ from Nevada, California, Arizona… as far away as Kansas City, Missouri. The event has grown from 11 competitors in 2005 to 41 entrants last year. The food may get you there, but the Best Dam Car Show, live music entertainment and activities for kids will keep you there all day. Designated as a “state championship” event, it’s a qualifier for the American Royal World Series of Barbecue Event!! Proceeds from the event help Emergency Aid, Boulder City schools, Lend A Hand and other great organizations. Visit www.bouldercityrotary.org for details.

Boulder City Public Works Department has done a great job making sure that traffic in and out of our community is not impacted by major projects. The Nevada Way 12kV Extension project on Nevada Way, from Elm Street to 5th Street, has narrowed traffic in the area, but traffic is still able to get through easily. Most of the work is taking place on the sidewalk, and detours have been minimized as much as possible. That project should wrap up in June, well before another Boulder City favorite: Damboree on July 4.

May may be a fun month for you and your family!