Mask use, types raise many questions

Along with the mask mandates and protocols, I am fascinated by the many different mask designs. Aside from those that are medically proven, those that adhere to the face in such a way that no air whatsoever can escape around the mask, generally speaking, the majority of masks do absolutely nothing, especially those made of cloth.

G. Kevin Savord

The filtration, effectiveness, fit and performance of cloth masks are inferior to those of medical masks and respirators. If a person passes gas and can make it past underwear, pants and your mask, it doesn’t do what these scientists are claiming it does.

If you can smell a lady’s perfume as she walks by, your mask isn’t stopping the virus. Perfume uses fragrance molecules way bigger than the molecules the virus uses.

Be smart. If you want to wear a mask, then wear it, but don’t get mad because someone else isn’t wearing one.

Why is it OK to take the masks off when you are out to dinner? You walk in with the mask on and sit down and take it off like COVID-19 is only at standing levels. It makes no sense.

If the goal is to completely filter the air coming and going from our nose and mouth, then the average mask is unquestionably inefficient.

I often see people with the mask that has “valves” mounted on the sides of them. What the heck are these for? The airlines will not allow you on a plane it you sport one of these.

I can only imagine they have a pretty good reason to ban them. I hope it is based on science.

Most masks can fog up your glasses. If glass fogging occurs, it is due to the mask leaking around your nose and eyes thus totally insufficient.

How about those clear, plastic shields? Large amounts of air escapes easily, which really doesn’t protect anyone.

Double masks? Triple masks? Will those in charge allow us to breath?

I find it interesting to see individuals driving alone in cars wearing masks. Do they really believe the inside of their car will infect them? How about those that exercise, ride a bicycle or jog wearing masks, all of which are outdoor activities? Are people that uninformed?

I saw a bicyclist the other day coasting down the highway by himself wearing a mask. What was he thinking?

I recently attended a small outdoor gathering with six or so people. I learned that everyone present was vaccinated but saw a couple of them still wearing masks. Why? The chances of getting infected by anyone that is vaccinated, especially outdoors, is so minuscule it is beyond comprehension.

I believe everyone has the right to wear a mask if they wish but should it be imposed on everyone, even those that are vaccinated?

Interestingly, we were told or promised that if we were to be vaccinated, then mask wearing no longer is necessary. If a vaccinated person is extremely unlikely to catch the virus or pass it along to others, then why are masks still mandatory?

I applaud Arizona’s recent rollback of the mask mandate, which allows businesses to make the decision to require them in their establishments or not. Seems reasonable. We certainly don’t need big government breathing (no pun intended) down our necks.

Remember this when you view the silly pundits on radio and television. “A lie doesn’t become truth, wrong doesn’t become right and evil doesn’t become good just because it’s accepted by a majority.” — Booker T. Washington.

The opinions expressed above belong solely to the author and do not represent the views of the Boulder City Review. They have been edited solely for grammar, spelling and style, and have not been checked for accuracy of the viewpoints.

G. Kevin Savord is currently a professional pilot and former small business owner. He can be reached at gksavord@gmail.com.