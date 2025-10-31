Love — not fear — is the answer

When I sat down to use the word processing program Word, I was accosted by my computer which wanted me to use “Copilot.” I don’t need copilot to compose what many humans have, until recently, been capable of creating, a column in the newspaper. I enjoy crafting my words from my soul, which is consciousness. I’m sure you have a soul too! Hopefully, that doesn’t spook you!

No artificial intelligence has a soul, does it? Do humans have any sense of what soul consciousness is? That has been my work as president of the Aquarian Theosophy Foundation. Critically, human beings are only experiencing love effectively while enjoying human company in person. Doesn’t the world need more love?

Artificial intelligence did not create itself, did it? No, human beings created artificial intelligence, making it less likely that we will communicate with each other in person. That is a reason for the world becoming less friendly. Isn’t that spooky? We are here to enjoy human company, aren’t we? Relationships are therefore critically important, aren’t they? That is how we as well as the world benefit by enjoying other human beings intimately with love, isn’t it?

When I arrived in Boulder City in 1981, it was the friendliest community I have ever experienced. That is a reason it was easier to move here. The love I experienced led me to share my love for the city by running for city council. To my knowledge, we have never experienced a violent incident at city hall. Nevertheless, we now have the use of metal detectors as well as police officers required to monitor public meetings. What happened to spook the city council?

While I was a member of the city council, I was able to walk to the city manager’s office from the street without being stopped by barriers of glass and guards. What happened? Aren’t we are speaking to each other less in person? That is likely resulting in us becoming less comfortable initiating a conversation with others. We are also increasing our time on spent on remote devices instead of enjoying others in person, demonstrating love.

I was elected to city council early in the Reagan years. One of Reagan’s themes throughout his presidency was that “Government is the problem.” I regularly observe that America has taken that to heart. I believe that government can solve problems. Government serves best with love.

Love is what brought me to run for city council in 1985 enabling me to to spearhead the purchase of the Eldorado Valley by 1995. The city receives $17 million a year from leases in the Eldorado Valley, keeping our property taxes the lowest in the state of Nevada. Is that a problem? It is a solution when there is love in government.

Albert Mehrabian, Professor Emeritus of Psychology at UCLA wrote the book “Silent Messages” in 1981. Given the time that his research was performed, communication was mostly in person wasn’t it? His findings indicate that over 90 percent of meaning conveying attitudes and feelings arises from tone of voice as well as body language. Those attributes would therefore not be available in most internet communications, would they? Is it any wonder that America is having trouble resolving differences while creating common understandings?

I have noticed that our belief in technology as a solution is creating rather than resolving problems. What about cell phones? We are enamored with cell phones, aren’t we? Many of us walk around staring at them most of the time. Are they really helping us? Or, is the lack of human connection in person more important than the next ring or vibration of a cell phone? When love is only available in person, don’t we need each other in person?

The US government is no longer a safe place to be employed, is it? What happened? Boulder City was a federal reservation for many years, managed by the US government. Don’t we have a marvelous city? Our nation has moved away from acceptance with lesser judgment to experience government arising from fear.

I have noticed in surveys of worldwide happiness by nation, the United States of America is slipping yearly. What do you suppose is causing that? Perhaps we enjoy speaking to each other less in person with love. Wouldn’t we all enjoy experiencing more love? When you are enjoying a conversation in person, remember that you can find acceptance with non-judgement in other’s points of view with the presence of love. Love has always been the conclusion of humanity. We need one another, don’t we?