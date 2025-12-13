57°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City, NV
Opinion

Long-term labor of love

By Rodney Woodbury
December 12, 2025 - 7:08 pm
 

Some of Boulder City’s finest, but often most under-appreciated citizens, are the long-term care residents at Boulder City Hospital.

However, hospital Activities Director Salome Jarvis and her team of volunteers work overtime to ensure that our long-term hospital residents are as conspicuous and involved in community life as possible.

With few exceptions, Salome and her volunteers have orchestrated an excursion every Tuesday for the last 32-plus years so that our hospital residents can enjoy weekly time out on the town. That’s an astounding 1,500 field trips during Salome’s tenure at the hospital.

Sometimes they visit attractions like the Mandalay Bay’s Shark Reef Aquarium or the Bellagio’s Conservatory and Botanical Gardens. Other outings are more casual, such as pizza and a movie or bowling at one of the casinos. This month they’re headed to a live nativity, followed by the Olive Garden for dinner. Last year Salome and the hospital residents frequented recreation league mens’ basketball games to support the BC Hospital squad and were among the best and most boisterous fans in town. Spending time with Ozzie the Giraffe at the Lion Habitat Ranch in Henderson was also a favorite pastime when that long-neck was still alive. And if there’s any museum in the greater Las Vegas area worth its salt, it’s a safe bet that Salome and her long-term posse have toured there as well.

Fridays are big days for the long-term residents, too. That’s when Salome urges the family members and friends of our long-termers to visit the hospital and have lunch with them. It’s a fun time for all with lively entertainment and a “happy hour.” In fact, the festive long-term care Christmas party is next Friday’s activity.

Of course, any time the residents are socializing, Salome wants them to look and feel their best. So, each year she and her volunteer team solicit $10 or $20 per resident from supporters like the Elks Lodge and Grace Community Church. Then they use those funds to go shopping and ensure that each resident has a nice outfit to wear in public.

Fundraisers like yard sales and raffles help pay for activities as well. Salome also makes sure to include the names of needy residents and their wish lists on the Angel Tree at Boulder Dam Credit Union each holiday season. Generous community members sign up to grant those wishes by donating clothing, gift cards, food, and other presents to children and seniors, including those residing at the hospital, Quail Ridge Manor, Lend-A-Hand, and Mountain View Care Center.

Another unique way that Salome and her volunteers enlist help for our long-term care residents is by having community members adopt a resident for Christmas. Staff members in Dr. Smith’s office, for instance, regularly adopt a half-dozen or more residents and purchase gift baskets filled with meaningful things that Salome knows the residents love.

Salome is clearly the engine that makes this well-oiled machine of love and care keep chugging along. But engines are useless without an ample fuel supply, and that’s where the dozens of hospital volunteers play critical roles.

Some volunteers are older; others much younger. Anyone age 13 or older can volunteer to help. In fact, junior high and high school students participating in the National Junior Honor Society provide a steady source of hospital volunteers. At least four volunteers have been helping Salome for over a decade since they became teens. Brittany is now a medical school student at Touro University; Mylee is in nursing school; Katrina is now a nurse; and Taylor is studying to become a speech pathologist.

It seems that heartfelt service and loving kindness beget more of the same, so it’s probably not too surprising that these young ladies are now pursuing service-oriented, health and wellness careers of their own. But what’s profoundly remarkable is that each of them still volunteers at the hospital despite their busy schedules. Salome may or may not have been their inspiration. But she definitely encourages her volunteers to keep marching forward in their caregiving careers and labors of love.

Other common sources of hospital volunteers include hospital employees and family members of former long-term care residents who were obviously touched by the volunteer service previously rendered to their aging or ailing relatives. But really, anyone is welcome and encouraged to join the hospital’s volunteer force. In fact, at least one woman has been faithfully volunteering at the hospital throughout Salome’s entire three decades of service there.

The Covid-19 pandemic cut Salome’s hospital volunteer battalion down to less than half of its previous size. But now, after much persistence, she’s built her troops back up again to approximately 50 volunteers. And one month ago, Salome was finally able to reinstitute her annual dinner honoring the hospital volunteers after being forced to abandon that special recognition event in the wake of Covid.

The army of hospital volunteers is truly an amazing sight to behold. So, what can you and I do to join or help? First and foremost, each of us can volunteer with the legions of others to spend precious time with Boulder City’s long-term care residents. We can also adopt one or more residents for Christmas, lend financial support even a few dollars at a time, or donate yard sale and raffle items to Salome and her team. I can assure you that anything you give will come back to you a hundred-fold in the form of gratitude from recipients and their families and bountiful blessings from heaven above.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
THE LATEST
bcr default image
What we can learn from a 1983 movie
By Lisa LaPlante Communications Manager

The holiday season is here! Radio stations are playing the classic songs, thousands turned out for the Electric Night Parade, stores are bustling with customers, and kids are creating their wish list for Santa.

bcr default image
Restore or refinish, either are doable DIY projects
By Norma Vally

You know that Progressive Insurance commercial that humorously depicts a “Parent-Life Coach” advising young homeowners on how to avoid turning into their parents? When the coach corrects homeowners to not chime in on strangers’ conversations, it made me realize, I’ve totally become my mother. (But I’m OK with it, because my mom was awesome.)

bcr default image
Teamwork is a grand slam in Boulder City
By Mayor Joe Hardy

Another year is coming to an end… which always makes me reflect on all the things that occurred in the past 12 months.

bcr default image
A few fond Thanksgiving memories
By Ron Eland

First off, let me wish you all a very Happy Thanksgiving. I hope it’s filled with some of my favorite F-words…family, friends, fun, food and football.

bcr default image
Hi, my name’s Bill and I’m…
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Well, how did that happen? Another month has gone by and I have found another reason not to write the AI column I keep going on about. Next month. By then I’ll have better concrete examples of how I’ve been using it.

bcr default image
How to dance in the sun
By Chuck N. Baker

There are many organizations that provide assistance to veterans and civilians alike, and they are located all around the state.

Photo courtesy of Rod Woodbury
Planting seeds that encourage us to read
By Rod Woodbury

I love to read. I think I always have. My memory doesn’t stretch back far enough to recall a time when good books weren’t a part of my life. Our home was filled with them. My parents were readers, so maybe I learned the art of reading by osmosis? If not, then certainly by example. As a toddler, I became a precocious reader. By the time I was four, I was reading a fair amount on my own.

bcr default image
Passport Program to draw shoppers to Boulder City
By Mayor Joe Hardy

Boulder City has a great vision statement. It’s located on the front page of our website: “The City of Boulder City is committed to preserving its status as a small town, with a small-town charm, historical heritage and unique identity, while proactively addressing our needs and enhancing our quality of life.”

bcr default image
Rock and Roll all night, baby
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

OK. So I had originally intended to write about a totally different subject this month. But a glance at the calendar and the death of one of my teen heroes means I am gonna write about Halloween. Kinda. Sorta.

bcr default image
Love — not fear — is the answer
By Eric Lundgaard

When I sat down to use the word processing program Word, I was accosted by my computer which wanted me to use “Copilot.” I don’t need copilot to compose what many humans have, until recently, been capable of creating, a column in the newspaper. I enjoy crafting my words from my soul, which is consciousness. I’m sure you have a soul too! Hopefully, that doesn’t spook you!