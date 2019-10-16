Letters to the Editor, Oct. 17

Halloween decor themes limited

Halloween themes I have noticed so far are autumn harvest, black spiders, black cats, dead people and ugly people. Have I missed any more?

Gary Vesperman

Jefferson’s words ring true today

Since the president of the USA suggests judges for our federal system of justice, each candidate’s point of view is relevant to any presidential election. The USA has evolved as a nation from the words and direction of Thomas Jefferson in the Declaration of Independence.

“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness.”

This has only happened due to a liberal interpretation of the Constitution. The ninth amendment to the Constitution requires an open approach to interpreting the Constitution. It reads “The enumeration in the Constitution, of certain rights, shall not be construed to deny or disparage others retained by the people.”

What I am talking about is open-minded or open-hearted approach. No conservative reactions or interpretations of the original Constitution would give us:

1. Movement from the 3/5 compromise concerning African-Americans to full emancipation as citizens with the same rights as the majority.

2. The same rights for people of color as Anglo-Americans.

3. Women the same rights as men.

4. Sexual freedom and freedom of sexual identity.

5. Juris prudence without deference to individual identity.

6. Equivalent property rights without deference to individual identity.

America can remain a beacon of equality and hope for the world if it continues to remember the words of Thomas Jefferson.

Eric L. Lundgaard

Former mayor