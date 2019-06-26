85°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Opinion

Letters to the Editor, June 27

By Boulder City Review
June 26, 2019 - 3:12 pm
 

Return to friendly ways needed

Recently, we were driving through the beautiful northwest Montana countryside, near the Hungry Horse Dam. I saw a sign welcoming us to the town: “Welcome to the friendliest Dam town.”

Our thoughts turned to home — Boulder City, also a “dam town.” We remembered past years when we could have said “welcome to a friendly Dam town.” But alas, not so today. We see the divisive bitterness. The hatred. The bullying. The use of lies and half-truths. The vicious personal attacks, which sometime are obscene, especially those hiding within the place of nonaccountability — social media.

We remembered that one of our native sons of Nevada, who was an extremely successful politician, when confronted with using campaign strategies that were false and malicious, said, “It worked didn’t it.” This was his justification for lying and bitter vicious attacks. Is this now the way of our town?

There is a huge concern for historic preservation, and that can be a good thing. But what about the “historic preservation” of character, integrity and respectful differences of opinion? Certainly intelligent people can respectfully disagree without vicious personal attacks, bullying, obscene accusations and lies.

Yes, it is sad to see the disintegration of a standard of truth and decency become the norm for Boulder City.

What a pleasant relief it would be to hear people speak of the good they have done and not resort to the abandonment of truth and respect even though there are differences of opinion.

We resolved to do our part in making Boulder City (our town) a better place in which to live. We will work to preserve not only buildings and things, but to preserve honesty, integrity, respect and the old Boulder City way. Maybe then we will become a friendly “dam town.”

Ross Johnson

Quiet Fourth benefits pets

Some folks seem to have an almost animalistic urge to blow stuff up. What better excuse than in celebration of our nation’s birth?

But animals don’t blow things up, do they? In fact, they are terrorized by the pyrotechnic noise and flashes of light associated with these make-believe memorials of a war more than 200 years ago.

Pet owners do their best to mitigate the anxiety experienced by our gentle animal family members during the Fourth of July. (And lately, that seems to include several days before and after the honored day.) Some of us even resort to medicating the unfortunately sensitive dogs, cats, birds and more. (Please see your vet before administering Benadryl, CBD or any other chemical to your pets.)

So, an appeal to Independence Day celebrants: Please observe the law and don’t blow stuff up in our otherwise calm and quiet neighborhoods.

Our best friends will appreciate it. Thank you.

James Sheldon

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Nearby sites grand places to visit
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

Earlier this month, I spent a couple of days exploring one of the world’s natural wonders: the Grand Canyon.

Roger Gros
Residents can watch history in the making
By Roger Gros Boulder City Review

It is said that those who don’t recall their history are condemned to repeat it. That might not be a bad thing in Boulder City. Everyone seems to be pining for the old days. The ’31ers built this town into what it is today, and the current residents want to keep it that way.

Nation, city filled with ‘Patriots’
By Chuck N. Baker Veterans Reporter

As I have noted in the past, while there are several major veterans service organizations whose names are well-known by most Americans, there are also numerous legitimate smaller groups that do good work but are less known to the general public. One such organization is Nation of Patriots, which coincidentally is very active in Boulder City.

Rose Ann Miele
United as a society we can make a difference
By Rose Ann Miele Boulder City Review

What are we waiting for? Folks complain that politicians are unethical, dishonest, disconnected from the people and individual voters don’t matter. So, whose fault is that if this statement is true?

Emily Anderson
Political views influence how we act, react
By Emily Anderson Boulder City Review

With every new year, young people are expected to integrate rather abruptly into adulthood. Something that’s part of “adulting,” or at least should be, is voting. Our little city just finished elections for this year. Unfortunately, it’s unlikely that these young people did vote.

Congratulations to new city leaders
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

Congratulations to Kiernan McManus, who was elected mayor, and James Howard Adams and Claudia Bridges, who were elected to City Council in Tuesday’s election.

Celebrate flag, all it flies for
By Dan Jennings Boulder City Review

June is here and brings with it the beginning of summer and other celebratory events.

Sinister roots lie in city’s shadows
By Tanya Vece Boulder City Review

Musician Neil Young and I share two connections. First, we have both been through Boulder City. Young was here in the ’70s and again rumored to have visited Lake Mead after playing Las Vegas with Promise of the Real in 2015.

EDITORIAL: Campaign tactics tarnish election
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

In just five days, local residents will head to the polls and cast their votes to determine what the face of the city will look like for the next few years and what direction they want officials to take regarding the possibility of building a new pool and allowing off-highway vehicles on city streets.