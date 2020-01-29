52°F
Opinion

Letters to the Editor, Jan. 30

By Boulder City Review
January 29, 2020 - 3:14 pm
 

Programs to aid low-income families need more assistance

In all my travels across the country I have rarely heard the issues about our president. Mr. (Bobby) Morrow talks down at President Donald Trump and he doesn’t get it that Trump won the election by votes from our nation. He criticizes the president for being an accomplished businessman and then, after being elected president to the United States, doesn’t take his moderate salary but passes it on to the people.

I don’t guess Morrow has had a business, because if he did he would expect to pay a good salary and expect a good day’s work to pay the bills. I am sure Morrow understands the man in the cave; I knew about him years and years ago and he was never a problem. There is not enough low-cost housing for the poor and low-income families to help everyone in need. The problem is the programs have been overwhelmed for several years and continue today.

I support President Trump’s policies and efforts to grow our economy and hope that each state takes responsibility and action to assist in the housing problem.

Pepper Coombes

Nevada items would enhance fourth-graders classroom lesson

The fourth grade at Aviston Elementary, located in southern Illinois, is learning about the United States and the different environments, climates, resources and highlights found in each region. The kids in the class think it would be fun to receive postcards, souvenirs, resources or any information about our great country from each of the 50 states.

We hope that people reading this letter will be interested in mailing our class items pertaining to their state.

Our address is: Fourth Grade, Aviston Elementary, 350 S. Hull St., Aviston, Illinois, 62216.

A sincere “thank you” to anyone who is able to contribute. We appreciate the excitement you will add to our learning experience.

Students in Lisa Niemeyer’s class

