Letters to the Editor, Aug. 2

Support for Dosch appreciated

We wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you to all who donated, supported, prayed and showed their love for Paul Dosch Jr.

We are so grateful to this amazing community for the outpouring of generosity throughout Paul’s battle with cancer. There are no words to express the family’s appreciation for the many ways people stepped up. We are all blessed and humbled by their gifts of money, meals and visits.

To family, friends, (Boulder Dam) Credit Union staff, co-workers, community, school personnel and students, as well as the Bellagio family and health care professionals, we say thank you. You are amazing people and angels on earth. We love each and everyone of you and will strive to pay it forward in Paul’s memory.

The Dosch family

No way to eliminate desert’s dust

I want to set some records straight on leaking money from Boulder City. All you have to do is look at the hospital, doctor’s office, dentist, golf course, grocery store (where we all spend our local money), auto shops and all of the employees who get their paycheck here but take it home to Henderson or Las Vegas to spend it. This might shock, but I don’t have a simple solution to the problem. …

While I am on the subject of correctness, I think that having off-road areas in Boulder City is a really good idea. When I was about 12, we would get about three or four of us, chip in $3 each and drive a junker in the desert until it wouldn’t go any more.

I have never heard of anyone getting asbestos problems from Boulder City. I worked on ships with a lot of asbestos but I didn’t have a problem. I have heard about all of the welders working for the government. They weld six hours a day for 35 years, and some have suffered.

We could talk about dust. Well, we live in Boulder City and there is a lot of dust without the off-road cars. If you don’t want dust, live in California or Oregon. I have a place in Pioche and off-road cars. It is a lot of fun and I don’t see much dust or anything else.

A solution to the problem: Set aside a large area for the off-road rides. Let’s keep moving; let’s make it better and not listen to all the retirees who moved here to retire. We are in the desert.

Charles “Pepper” Coombes