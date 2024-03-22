Letters to the Editor

Clearing the air

I am writing to address misinformation that has circulated at a recent City Council meeting. I am the managing attorney and owner of Bluebird Injury Law in Boulder City and I am running for justice of the peace.

I understand the importance of accurate information, especially when it comes to matters that may impact public perception. At the City Council meeting last Tuesday, a public comment was made that was false. The comment stated that I, along with my husband, are operating a short-term rental illegally. That is not true, as I do not operate one and my husband never has. It is important that this misconception be clarified.

I want to emphasize that I am fully committed to upholding all local regulations and ordinances. Not only personally, but professionally. The law is my actual business and livelihood. I take compliance with regulations very seriously, and I believe in full adherence with the law. I understand the concerns that have been vocalized by both sides regarding short-term rentals.

I am dedicated to transparency and honesty in all my endeavors. I appreciate the opportunity to clarify the misinformation that has been published. If any resident would like more information or would like to discuss this matter further, please do not hesitate to contact me. I appreciate the dedication to providing accurate and reliable news coverage for our community.

Lauren Szafranski, Boulder City