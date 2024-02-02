Letters to the Editor

Thanks for the support

On Saturday, Jan. 20, the Boulder City Friends of the Library hosted our “Food for Thought” Adult Literary Scavenger Hunt. Registration began, clue sheets and bookmarks were distributed and the FUN began.

Many thanks to our host sites: Cleveland’s Lounge (at the Boulder Dam Hotel), Boulder Dam Brewing Co., Fox Smokehouse BBQ, Beer Zombies and Southwest Diner. The participants found treasure boxes of books at friendly local eateries and taverns. There is nothing better than spending a few hours strolling around our lovely city.

The grand prize included two tickets to Cirque du Soleil LOVE sponsored by “The Stevens’ Team” at Trending Realty, second prize two tickets for Flow Fest (March 23) from the Studio Mind and Body, and third prize a $50 voucher to Angie’s Kitchen.

Our many BCFOTL volunteers did an incredible job with this event and we thank all who organized, participated, sponsored and helped highlight our organization that is dedicated to supporting our Boulder City Library and staff.

Last, but certainly not least, the city of Boulder City that we lovingly call our home: Shirley Reed, Beverly Alexander, Destiny Maynard, Yvonne Leavitt, Ashley DeFreese, Leanne Keller, Carolyn Wagner, Laura and Turk Roberts, Jessica Jones and Maureen Avery.

BCFOTL members

Boulder City

Save our Community Tree

Just because the appearance of our park tree isn’t a perfect Christmas tree, doesn’t mean it should be removed. It’s green and soon will be pushing new growth. The top and sparseness, as stated in the paper, appears to be mechanically done.

The top broke somehow years ago, and the inside of the canopy has been purposely cleaned out. This could also happen to another tree. It may take a few years, but the top can be regained. And if it’s the will to have another tree in a different location, I’m all for it.

With over 40 years in the commercial landscape and nursery industry, I’ve requested many reports from arborists, and this tree should not be cut down unless deemed necessary by a certified arborist.

I’m reminded of the Peanuts gang joyfully gathered around Charlie Brown’s tree. There’s no reason a community like ours couldn’t do the same.

Stuart Adams

Boulder City

Annual kickoff a success

The Boulder City Democratic Club held its annual Kickoff Event on Jan. 20. We enjoyed all the delicious dishes that people brought.

Thank you to the many Boulder City businesses that donated gift certificates or goods to make this a special event.

Boulder City Democrats meet at 6 p.m. every third Tuesday of each month at the Eliane K. Smith Building.

Boulder City Democratic Club

Boulder City