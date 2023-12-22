Letters to the Editor

Questions sign backlash

About two weeks ago my neighbor placed a handmade sign outside of his condo, “God Bless Israel.”

On Dec. 5, he was told to remove it immediately by an association board director.

Once I noticed the sign, I told him that I supported Israel too. He is a U.S. Navy veteran and I am a retired U.S. Army veteran. I commented to him that if I were recalled to active military service, I would go without hesitation to defend Israel and protect our U.S. borders.

My neighbor spoke with his minister prior to placing the sign. With the minister’s guidance, the sign words were carefully chosen. For him, the phrase, God Bless Israel, is a prayer.

Then on Dec. 12, he received a letter from the community manager stating that the sign be removed within 14 days. If not removed, he would be fined $100 each week it remained.

However, this letter failed to identify the community’s written restrictions for this religious display. He showed me the letter. I told him the Nevada statutes only concerned political signs and nothing on religious signs and symbols displayed in residential areas. Boulder City has a sign ordinance that exempts non-commercial signs in residential areas.

To my dismay, this letter did not offer an alternative for him to properly display his religious prayer. I gave him several suggestions on methods to keep his prayer displayed.

Finally, he said this conflict had become too emotional and stressful for him and was affecting his health. He removed the sign on Dec. 16.

Nancy A. Nolette,

Boulder City

Lack of equipment?

In the Dec. 14 issue of the Boulder City Review, the Police Blotter reported that Metro requested BCPD’s help in stopping a southbound car on I-11 by putting out spike strips but they were told they could not because we don’t have any. Really? Isn’t that a basic tool that police departments have? I guess they could have taken their million-dollar Command Center bus and parked it across the road. What else are they lacking?

Michael Mabry,

Boulder City

Editor’s Note: When BCPD was asked for clarification about their use of spike strips, Lt. Thomas Healing replied, saying: “Boulder City Police vehicles do not carry spike strips. This is due in very large part to a recent nationwide rash of police officer deaths while deploying spike strips during pursuits, more specifically the death of Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Mica May.”