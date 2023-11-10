56°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Boulder City, NV
Opinion

Letters to the Editor

November 10, 2023 - 9:02 am
 

Remembering those MIAs

Veteran’s Day is a good time to remember missing in action soldiers (MIAs). My uncle LaGrant Wadman (Grant) is among these, a newly married young man in his 20’s who went MIA in October 1952 during the Korean War. He was a member of the 7th Infantry Division, which suffered 430 casualties during the first days of the Battle of Triangle Hill, one of the bloodiest battles of this war. A war long ago, a battle hardly known.

I often wonder for what reason. With a military budget approaching $1 trillion, nearly 800 bases worldwide, it is not surprising that we are involved in endless wars, namely Vietnam, Libya, Serbia, Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Ukraine, Gaza, etc. which are presented as contests between Good (us) vs. Evil (them). It’s only much later that the actual causes of the lead-up to these conflicts come out showing that there are a number of explanations to why the conflict happened, making it difficult to determine who was at fault. One thing is certain, there will be more MIAs.

Dan Jensen

Boulder City

Questions consent agenda item

On April 25, 2023 our City Council voted to settle with our former city manager and city attorney over employment litigation that would likely cost taxpayers over $2 million, even though a decision on the matter was due to come down from the State Supreme Court in a matter of days – a decision that most observers felt that they were bound to lose.

Poor judgment? Probably. Failure to protect city assets and constituents’ tax dollars? In my humble opinion, definitely. But in my mind, the most jarring aspect of this is how it was done. It was placed on the consent agenda, wherein agenda items are voted on as a group without discussion before the public nor with the public.

Here is what Roberts Rules of Order has to say about consent agendas:

“For greatest efficiency, include the following types of items in the consent portion of your meeting agendas:

■ Topics of a routine/recurring nature

■ Procedural decisions

■ Non-controversial issues that do not require debate or deliberation

■ Items previously discussed for which the team has come to a consensus, but that still need an official vote.”

In my opinion, that legal settlement was anything but “non-controversial.” It was not of a “routine or recurring nature” nor was it “previously discussed for which the team has come to a consensus.” If they had done so outside public view, they would be in clear violation of the Open Meeting Law.

Fast-forward to our last City Council meeting, where the council voted to renew 30-year-old airport hangar leases with no increase in rent for 10 years with a possible 10-year extension after all of them, except Matt Fox received thousands of dollars in campaign contributions from a PAC of wealthy aircraft owners and pilots. Kudos to Councilman Fox.

Who is this City Council representing? Certainly not the average working-class taxpayers of Boulder City. It appears that they believe that their job is to reward their cronies and the wealthy class exclusively at the expense of the rest of us.

Matt Di Teresa

Boulder City

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Fighting the fentanyl epidemic
By Judge Victor Miller

You can’t see it, smell it or taste it, but there is a dangerous drug killing about 150 people every day in the U.S.: fentanyl. Right here in Boulder City, three people died from fentanyl overdoses in 2022. This year, that number has nearly doubled – five deaths, and we still have two more months before the year ends.

Be Like Coke
Be Like Coke
By Rod Woodbury

In the late 60s, Cheryl, my future mother-in-law, received a surprise telephone call that changed her life forever.

Many reasons for giving thanks
Many reasons for giving thanks

In just three weeks, millions of families will gather around the table to celebrate Thanksgiving, a time for reflection and for recognizing what is special to you and your family. The past year has been full of challenges and changes for me, and I am sure you have encountered the same. This year, I’ve been thinking about all of the reasons that I am thankful.

Former principal will be missed
Former principal will be missed
By Adam Hallam Andrew J. Mitchell Elementary

“That’s all the good news I have for today. Take good care of yourselves. Take good care of each other. Have a great Andrew J. Mitchell Day!”

Celebrating LMNRA’s local native plant nursery and seed bank
Celebrating LMNRA’s local native plant nursery and seed bank

According to National Geographic, the first agricultural revolution occurred twelve thousand years ago. During that time, humans moved into long-term settlements thanks to their ability to collect, clean, and store seeds. Fast-forward to today, and the process is no less critical.

The one who got away
The one who got away
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

With a headline like this, you may be thinking I’m writing about a lost love. If so, I’m sorry to disappoint you.

Just say what you mean
Just say what you mean
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

The last time I filled this space, I talked a little bit about my professional path —if you can even call it a path —that led me to my gig as a reporter here in Boulder City. Without going back into those weeds, the germane part for this story is that, after spending my entire adult life working in newspapers and magazines there was — starting in 2013 — a too-long detour when I was working for Apple.

When hiring, consider a veteran
When hiring, consider a veteran
By Chuck N. Baker

Employment numbers make up a large part of the economy. Are there many jobs available? Are there many unemployed individuals seeking work? Are they qualified? Veterans are often at the forefront of those seeking work.

How many pickleballers will Peter Piper pick?
How many pickleballers will Peter Piper pick?
By Rod Woodbury

Fall is a wonderful time to be outdoors in Boulder City. Milder weather is an invitation to gather outside with family and friends and encourages us to venture out and make new acquaintances as well.

UNLV professor wows STEM students
UNLV professor wows STEM students
By Melanie Teemant Principal, Garrett Junior High School

Garrett Junior High School’s Flight and Space teacher, Ryan Pusko, invited his brother, Dr. Matthew Pusko, to speak with our sixth-grade students on Friday, Sept. 29. Dr. Pusko teaches at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) School of Engineering and came to inspire and educate our STEM students. Dr. Pusko’s visit was part of an effort from UNLV to expose students to the careers of the future and to ignite their passion for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).