Opinion

Letters to the Editor

By Ron Eland Boulder City Review
August 24, 2023 - 6:47 pm
 

A concrete plan

As a local general contractor, I can attest to the recent rise in construction costs (20% overall post-COVID). In the pre-COVID era we saw construction costs parallel the consumer price index (CPI) with exception to fuel cost spikes and an occasional forest fire.

Post-COVID, however, has shown construction costs substantially outpacing the current record-high inflation. And the leader of that pack is concrete. Three years ago, I paid $69 a yard for delivered wet mix. Today we’re at $132-140 per yard and we were just notified of a price increase coming in September. That’s a 100% increase in three years compared to the industry’s 20% and inflation’s 8%.

Our pool is going to take a helluva a lot of concrete. Any and all creative solutions for supplying concrete to our pool build should be considered prior to going to contract.

Don Rodriguez,

Boulder City

Displeased with hangar issue

Why is our City Council asking people on fixed incomes to subsidize some of the most affluent members of our community? The tenants of our airport hangars were given a sweet deal 30 years ago to help establish our new airport. Their lease is such a great deal that many of them are subletting their hangars for more than 10 times what they pay the city in rent!

Obviously, they are reluctant to give up this lucrative opportunity and they contributed generously to our present Council’s election (except Matt Fox), all of which is a matter of public record. Unfortunately, none of our Council have disclosed these contributions or recused themselves from voting on this issue.

The hangar tenants all signed a contract with the city and were well aware that after 30 years the hangars would revert to the city and they would be charged market prices to continue the leases. There are over 180 people on a waiting list to lease a hangar at our airport who are willing to pay those prices.

Nevada Revised Statutes and our own City Charter compel our Council to lease the hangars at market value, not to mention the FAA, who funds improvements at our airport. Let’s have a town hall and find out why hanger tenants, many of whom do not even live in Boulder City, should be offered these long-term contracts (20 years) below market value?

Our Council already has a bizarre record of paying out huge settlements to people who were losing their court cases with the city. It does seem a bit tone deaf to be raising our utility rates while subsidizing people who own airplanes…

Maybe they think we won’t notice and maybe they are right!

Nicola Collins, Boulder City

THE LATEST
The Great Hangar Debate of 2023
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

For the past month, more or less, I have found myself returning more often than usual to the tome that most shaped and informed the way I look at government and politics.

Sending aloha from Nevada to Hawaii
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

My plan when writing a column is to try and be lighthearted and focus on Boulder City-related issues or fond memories from my past growing up here.

Splashing in Cash
By Rod Woodbury

We’ve never liked the “G” word around here. “GROWTH” is a four-letter word in Boulder City. Our controlled growth ordinances are among the most stringent in the U.S. “Development” is another naughty word that we don’t like saying much.

Keeping the lights on in Boulder City
By Joseph Stubitz

Boulder City has a rich history as the town that built Hoover Dam. Hoover Dam is known as one of the Seven Wonders of the Engineering World and continues to generate electricity for over one million homes. While most of the homes are located outside of Boulder City, residents continue to enjoy reliable and affordable renewable hydropower energy. That energy needs a reliable path to deliver the power to the end user.

Boulder City gearing up for new school year
Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. Some kids are dreading it, some parents are looking forward to it … but in my opinion, everyone should be aware of it. That is the first day of the 2023-2024 school year for the Clark County School District (CCSD)/Boulder City schools.

Love in communications
By Eric Lundgaard Boulder City Review

Mental health issues are on the rise in the United States, aren’t they? I continue to read of the loneliness that America is facing as I smile concerning my information associated with the consciousness of humankind. Loneliness is somewhat ironic, isn’t it, since there are now over 8 billion humans on Earth?

Something is terribly wrong with our court system
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

I had a hard time deciding which story to lead off with here because there are a couple that are apropos. So of course, I’ll do ’em both.

Let’s reinstate the draft
By Chuck N. Baker Special to the Boulder City Review

As a combat-wounded, Purple Heart Vietnam War Army veteran, I’m a member of the major veterans’ organizations (including the American Legion Post 31 in Boulder City), and also a few smaller groups. When I lived in Los Angeles, I was very involved with the Disabled American Veterans and at one point was elected commander of the California DAV. I’m still a member of the Los Angeles chapter and also of a chapter in Nevada. I receive the quarterly DAV magazine, and the current issue carries an article that is of some personal interest. It was written about the former military draft, and included an interview with DAV Past National Commander Dennis Joyner.

Why does Boulder City lease its land for energy development?
By Cynthia Sneed

Most municipalities and counties in Nevada receive revenue from gaming taxes; Boulder City does not. The recent focus by California and at the national level on renewable energy development allowed Boulder City to take advantage of its unique position for solar development, leasing city-owned land for energy production.