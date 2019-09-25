84°F
Opinion

Letter to the Editor, Sept. 26

By Boulder City Review
September 25, 2019 - 3:22 pm
 

Old airport proposals lacked consideration of neighbors

I recently attended a meeting of the Historic Preservation Committee to hear three proposals for possible use of the Bullock Field hangar and airstrip and was disappointed by all three presentations. None of them had a tone of neighborliness toward those of us who currently reside in the area.

No mention was made of preserving views, keeping noise levels low, mitigating light pollution, policing litter or caring for security as traffic inevitably increases to the area. I’d like to see the City Council consider the following and require that all proposals take into account direct impacts on those of us who are neighbors to the airfield.

I’d like to see the city require no further obstruction of valley views. This would likely mean no more two-story homes or tall commercial structures in this area.

Existing homes along the runway are slightly elevated on the sloping grade to the valley, which means that centers of noise will exponentially impact current residents since noise travels up and out like a bubble. Would-be developers should be required to demonstrate plans for noise mitigation.

Low-light requirements should be mandatory and enforceable to preserve the beauty of our night sky for visitors and residents alike.

The proposals I’ve heard will produce increased traffic from people who may not care for the area like they do their own backyards. I’d like to see the city require security and clean-up guidelines in order to be considered seriously.

If a campground or a new neighborhood is permitted, it would be a shame to allow a bunch of concrete walls. Neighborhoods that are walled off and chopped up by concrete walls experience impeded air flow. Development in this area would seem much more friendly if broken up by open spaces and desert plants.

Teri Moss

Commitment to quality remains steadfast
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

It takes a lot to get us cynical journalists excited, especially these days when even admitting you’re a journalist can lead to a sticky situation.

Roger Gros
Boulder City attractive for many reasons
By Roger Gros Boulder City Review

Last month I talked about the branding of Boulder City and how the “World Away for a Day” might be a little misleading and limiting.

Army association provides support for national security
By Chuck N. Baker Veterans Reporter

When it comes to organizations that support veterans, there are many to choose from. Each group has its own qualifications for membership and some are limited to a specific service connection. Examples are the Vietnam Veterans of America and the Korean War Veterans. Some groups are inclusive of all military services but have other requirements for membership, such as the Disabled American Veterans and the Blinded Veterans Association.

Smith’s, Burk’s legacies live on
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

This week marked the passing of two people who played key roles in Boulder City’s history.

Rose Ann Miele
Green New Deal aims to improve lives
By Rose Ann Miele Boulder City Review

A few weeks ago, I went into a bar at 2 o’clock in the afternoon. As I walked in, I was greeted by three Boulder City gentlemen I hadn’t seen in some time. Of course, the first thing they asked was why I was in a bar at two in the afternoon. I explained I was having a meeting, and they hadn’t seen me because I had been really busy with some serious “stuff.”

Dave Nelson
Museum is about more than just choo choos
By Dave Nelson Boulder City Review

The Boulder City Chamber of Commerce and the Southern Nevada Railroad Museum co-sponsored a rather unusual community briefing in a facility on Yucca Street on Sept. 12.

Letters on writing desk
Letters to the Editor, Sept. 19
By Boulder City Review

Committee will bring needed details about pool, finances

Slow, steady a winning combination
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

It’s been said that if you slow down they will catch you. I didn’t really know who they were or why that would be a bad thing until last week.

Gun control not answer to violent crimes
By Dan Jennings Boulder City Review

If you did not grow up in an alcoholic, addict-enabling, dysfunctional environment, you are living in one now.

National splash leads to fraudster’s capture
By Tanya Vece TBT by Tanya

It’s rare to find someone who doesn’t appreciate a great mystery, which is why I am so intrigued by Boulder City’s tie to the documentary-style TV show “Unsolved Mysteries.” One of my readers, Carole Neat, recently emailed me a tip about a shyster businessman who swindled millions of dollars from investors only to be caught at a local hotel.