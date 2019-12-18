Letter to the Editor, Dec. 19

Face-to-face discourse essential

Americans have stopped talking with each other. A democracy needs face-to-face discussions of its voters in order to facilitate the development and implementation of a majority opinion. As an example, in 2003 I watched a loss of cooperation with a piece of legislation Rep. Jon Porter had developed with then-Rep. Mark Udall from Colorado. Our Republican congressman was told to “Don’t ever do that again” by Dennis Hastert, the speaker of the House of Representatives.

Congress needs to talk again, honoring what we are: consciousness which only communicates effectively in person. This is the only productive reality for the democratic republic of the USA. It is not up to progressives, conservatives or liberals to resolve this problem of lack of communication and cooperation. It is up to all of them as well as America to resolve this problem. We need each other, especially in the national discourse of the United States of America.

All states need to pass the American Anti-Corruption Act to facilitate communication and democracy once again. We have to talk with each other face to face again to take care of America.

Blessings and happy holidays to Boulder City.

Eric L. Lundgaard

President, Aquarian Theosophy Foundation