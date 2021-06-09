86°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Opinion

Legislative session marred by partisan politics

By Glen Leavitt Special to the Boulder City Review
June 9, 2021 - 4:16 pm
 
Rep. Glen Leavitt
Rep. Glen Leavitt

When I began the 81st legislative session in the Nevada Assembly as a second-term legislator just a few short months ago, I was given a leadership position as minority whip. It has been my absolute honor to serve in this position.

Going into the session, the state was hamstrung by anti-business executive orders that restricted everyday Nevadans from earning a living and kept small businesses from making a profit. Because of the need for quick economic recovery, I and my colleagues in the Assembly Republican Caucus were eager to get to work in a bipartisan fashion to get Nevada families back on their feet. Instead, we were met with the most partisan session ever with only 27 or 22 percent of Republican bills passed compared to 122 or 65 percent Democrat bills.

Last time I wrote in this paper, I discussed three bad, hyperpartisan election bills: AB321 (universal mail-in ballots), SB292 (straight-ticket voting) and AB432 (expanding automatic voter registration). While amendments were made to AB321 and AB432, the Democrat majority was able to push these measures through the Assembly on party-line votes. We were able, however, along with our colleagues in the Senate Republican Caucus, to dismantle SB292, which was amended to remove straight-ticket voting entirely prior to its passage.

While I was disheartened to see this level of partisanship on the legislative level, the resilience of the people of our state lifted my spirits, as did the recent release of restrictions which were dampening our much-needed recovery. Although partisan bickering, which has become endemic to our nation’s politics, seeped through at times in the Nevada Legislature, we were also able to pass many pieces of bipartisan legislation which we hope will serve to boost our state’s economic recovery and health care infrastructure.

I was proud to see my bill, Assembly Bill 320, which allows counties and municipalities to authorize large off-highway vehicles to operate on certain streets, passed through both the state Senate and Assembly this session.

Constituents from Boulder City were involved from beginning to end on this bill, including the inception of the idea for bringing the bill forward and certain amendments that were made along the way. It is my hope that many of the measures I may be able to bring forth in the future will follow along these same lines.

In the time between legislative sessions, I will be serving on the Interim Finance Committee. I hope that I will be able to maintain a dialogue with you in this time as we discuss important fiscal appropriations during our state’s economic recovery.

If you would like to reach me to ask questions or voice your concerns and opinions about anything that’s going on in the Legislature, email me at glen.leavitt@asm.state.nv.us.

The opinions expressed above belong solely to the author and do not represent the views of the Boulder City Review. They have been edited solely for grammar, spelling and style, and have not been checked for accuracy of the viewpoints.

Glen Leavitt, a fifth generation Nevadan, is the assemblyman representing District 23 and currently serves as the Republican minority whip.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Big questions not being asked
By Dan Jennings Boulder City Review

When a conspiracy theory becomes a fact, what does the mainstream media call it?

Kiernan McManus
Passing ballot questions paves way for new pool
By Kiernan McManus A Word from the Mayor

How should we define community in Boulder City? I believe our community is certainly larger than the sum of the parts that make up the town. Parts of the community have a greater impact than others of course. One of the parts is the municipal pool that was built soon after Boulder City became a municipality in 1960. The original pool was replaced around 1980 with the existing pool. After 40 years, it is not surprising the current pool facility is in very poor condition.

File People of all ages can enjoy spending some time at the city's pool, which designates time ...
Pool adds value to community
By Lois Klouse Special to the Boulder City Review

The citizens of Boulder City are being given the opportunity to cast votes for what they value in a community. The upcoming ballot issue in regard to a new city pool runs much deeper than lap lanes and a dive tank. We are being asked to vote on community values.

Class of 2021 ready to succeed
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

A hearty congratulations are in order for members of Boulder City High School’s class of 2021.

G. Kevin Savord
Capitalists must value employees
By G. Kevin Savord Boulder City Review

As a former small business owner, I am a big proponent of capitalism. Capitalism is the primary engine that our economy is founded upon. Small businesses, entrepreneurship, free enterprise are some of the elements that make up the foundation that keeps our country’s economic engine purring.

Rose Ann Miele
Federal job guarantee gives workers choice
By Rose Ann Miele Boulder City Review

Ever hear the phrase: “I’m a lover not a fighter”? Or maybe you heard it the other way around. No matter. I like to think of myself as a lover but ready to fight for what I love and believe. What about you?

Guest commentary: Yes votes will raise funds for pool, not taxes
By Valerie McNay Special to the Boulder City Review

Broadbent Memorial Park encompasses five acres of recreational facilities, including a swimming pool, tennis courts and green space for picnic and play areas. The Boulder City Pool offers healthy, affordable, enriching and fun programs.

Police need our support
By Dan Jennings Boulder City Review

In 1962, President (John F.) Kennedy signed a proclamation, established by a joint congressional resolution, designating May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day to honor all peace officers who were killed or disabled in the line of duty. The week of May 15 was designated as National Police Week. This year, National Police Week is May 9-15.

Rep. Glen Leavitt
Legislature accomplished much, but more to do
By Glen Leavitt Special to the Boulder City Review

It is my honor to serve as the Assembly Republican caucus whip in the 81st legislative session. The caucus fought to open the building to the public long before session began. Our pressure was eventually successful in opening the building. It has been a pleasure meeting with some of my constituents inside my office who made the journey up and I look forward to seeing more.