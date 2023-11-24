50°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City, NV
Opinion

Just call me Ron-Boy

By Ron Eland Boulder City Review
November 23, 2023 - 11:28 pm
 
Photo courtesy Las Vegas Review Journal Back when I was in fourth grade, the Review-Journal did ...
Photo courtesy Las Vegas Review Journal Back when I was in fourth grade, the Review-Journal did a big spread of life in a one-room schoolhouse in Searchlight. That's me on the left in the brown, short-sleeved shirt and light pants.

As some of you know, I grew up here in Boulder City having started school in sixth grade at Garrett Junior High.

But what many don’t know is that I went to grades one through five in a one-room schoolhouse in Searchlight. My dad was a ranger for the National Park Service for 30 years and one of our early stops was Cottonwood Cove.

This topic came up recently and I thought I’d share.

For the kids of park service families, as well as concessionaires, Searchlight was the nearest school, which was 14 miles away. The building is still there and sits atop a hill in the middle of town. The once yellow building, now a light green, is used as an after-school program center. But for decades it was the only school for miles. In fact, Sen. Harry Reid, who grew up in Searchlight, attended the same school as I did …but a FEW years earlier. The current elementary school is named after him and is overseen by whoever sits at the principal’s desk of Andrew J. Mitchell, who is now Tracy Echeverria.

Back to my story.

The building itself wasn’t technically a one-room schoolhouse but rather one large room, which housed grades one through five (one through six until Garrett was built). Each grade was sectioned off and had their daily assignments on the chalkboard.

The second room, which was about half the size, served as the principal’s office, library, TV room where we’d get to watch “Electric Company”, copy room and just about anything else you could think of. It was also our lunchroom and aside from new clothes, the best part of back-to-school shopping was getting a new lunchbox each year. A few of my favorites were Evel Knievel, NFL helmets and my all-time favorite, “The Six Million Dollar Man.”

Then, a smaller third room was where the restrooms were located, refrigerator and P.E. equipment. My guess is, the entire building was about 1,200 square feet.

When I tell people that I went to a one-room schoolhouse, they ask, “You mean like on ‘Little House on the Prairie’ or ‘The Waltons?’” Well, maybe not exactly, but close. Hence the headline of this column.

I remember us getting down to just 13 students one year and because of that, Clark County School District threatened to close the school. And, I believe the most students we had was 35. We had a main teacher who also served as the principal and depending upon the enrollment, we had one or two full-time teachers.

Being that I went there my entire elementary school career, I never knew any different. It felt normal. We did everything bigger schools did, just on a smaller scale. We had music, art, P.E., health, film days, dances, holiday plays, etc. It was great and I don’t feel my education suffered as I went on to junior high.

Speaking of P.E., this is how this topic came up recently. When I was in fourth grade in the late 1970s, the Las Vegas Review-Journal (which the Boulder City Review is part of) did a big spread on the school and I was in one of the photos. I came across that photo recently, sparking my memories of being a Searchlight Elementary Cowboy. Needless to say, it brought a smile to my face.

Ron Eland is editor of the Boulder City Review. He can be reached at reland@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
bcr default image
Keeping our waters safe
By Traci Decker Boulder City Review

Lake Mead National Recreation Area prioritizes the safety of its visitors by conducting regular water testing at beaches and hot springs.

bcr default image
It’s just a piece of paper, right?
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

I’m not sure if it is because the Spousal Unit and I are now empty-nesters or if it is leftover influence from that Netflix show called “Swedish Death Cleaning,” but a substantial portion of my weekends for the past few months has been trying to sort through and eliminate some of the “stuff” that has taken over the house.

bcr default image
Can a song help reduce military, veteran suicides?

For too many years now, the growing problem of military personnel and veterans (as well as civilians), taking their own lives has been seemingly unsolvable.

Fighting the fentanyl epidemic
By Judge Victor Miller

You can’t see it, smell it or taste it, but there is a dangerous drug killing about 150 people every day in the U.S.: fentanyl. Right here in Boulder City, three people died from fentanyl overdoses in 2022. This year, that number has nearly doubled – five deaths, and we still have two more months before the year ends.

bcr default image
Be Like Coke
By Rod Woodbury

In the late 60s, Cheryl, my future mother-in-law, received a surprise telephone call that changed her life forever.

bcr default image
Many reasons for giving thanks

In just three weeks, millions of families will gather around the table to celebrate Thanksgiving, a time for reflection and for recognizing what is special to you and your family. The past year has been full of challenges and changes for me, and I am sure you have encountered the same. This year, I’ve been thinking about all of the reasons that I am thankful.

bcr default image
Former principal will be missed
By Adam Hallam Andrew J. Mitchell Elementary

“That’s all the good news I have for today. Take good care of yourselves. Take good care of each other. Have a great Andrew J. Mitchell Day!”

bcr default image
Celebrating LMNRA’s local native plant nursery and seed bank

According to National Geographic, the first agricultural revolution occurred twelve thousand years ago. During that time, humans moved into long-term settlements thanks to their ability to collect, clean, and store seeds. Fast-forward to today, and the process is no less critical.

bcr default image
The one who got away
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

With a headline like this, you may be thinking I’m writing about a lost love. If so, I’m sorry to disappoint you.