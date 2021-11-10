It’s an honor to serve

Today is Veterans Day. It’s a day we set aside to recognize and thank those who served our country in any branch of the military.

Today is Veterans Day. It’s a day we set aside to recognize and thank those who served our country in any branch of the military.

When it began in 1919, the holiday was known as Armistice Day and recognized the official end of the war to end all wars: World War I. Then the country entered World War II, deploying more soldiers than those who served in the first world war. And in 1954, after the Korean War, Congress amended the act declaring the holiday, substituting the word veterans for armistice.

In Boulder City, veterans are always near and dear to our hearts. Aside from being home to a residential facility for aging veterans and a large cemetery for their final resting place, we have a park and street dedicated to them.

There are several active military organizations that recognize veterans’ service and, if necessary, assist them with getting services they need in their return to civilian life.

If you stop in town on any Friday, you will see an abundance of people wearing red shirts, a visible tribute to those on active duty, away from their homes and families.

To our military members, serving the nation is their life’s work, a pursuit that is more than a vocation.

I understand that calling. It’s the same one that I hear regarding being a journalist.

Not only is today the day we honor our veterans, it also marks my eighth anniversary as editor of the Boulder City Review.

When I started, my goal was to put our focus on the community and provide high-quality news you couldn’t get elsewhere. The numerous awards the paper has received from the Nevada Press Association shows we are succeeding.

But there’s always more to do.

Just like the need to change Armistice Day to Veterans Day so we could honor and recognize all veterans who served, I am always looking for ways to serve the changing news needs of Boulder City residents.

Since taking the helm, I have worked to expand our coverage of community events, sharing stories about the citizens and keeping a watchful eye on the city’s leadership. Behind the scenes, I’m constantly striving to improve the quality of the paper’s writing and photography, and we have increased our online presence, both through our website and on social media.

When I started in 2013, I wanted the Boulder City Review to be looked at as a trusted family member who residents could look to for the news, good or bad, but always accurate and factual. Although there have been many changes in the past eight years, that goal has remained constant.

Just like our town’s devotion to our veterans, I remain devoted to the task at hand and am honored to serve the community.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.