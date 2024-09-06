Don’t mess with our pets

Last month, Boulder City Animal Control responded to a local resident who found an abandoned, critically injured 10-week-old puppy in an alleyway. The rottweiler-mix was immediately transported to the Boulder City Animal Hospital and treated for a dislocated jaw, eye and facial damage, and missing teeth. The puppy has undergone several surgical procedures, and one of his eyes had to be removed.

The puppy, a male rottweiler mix named “Seven” by animal control employees, continues to undergo treatment for his injuries. Veterinarians found that the puppy’s injuries were consistent with human animal abuse. As evil and awful as that is, this tragic story has another chapter: how pet lovers reacted to it.

National Dog Day was 10 days ago. It has me thinking about the past year, and how some of the most talked-about stories around Boulder City have been “for the dogs”. In the past year, Boulder City has seen its fair share of pet news – good and bad.

■ The grassy dog park at Veterans’ Memorial Park opened in August 2023, providing a safe place for dogs (and their humans) to enjoy being unleashed for a while. Dogs can run free in one of two enclosed areas (one for big dogs, one for little dogs) keeping pets safe from cars or “running at large” (a violation of Boulder City’s pet ordinance). Funding from the American Rescue Plan Act paid for the park, including fencing, water fountains and seating.

■ We continue our partnership with See Spot Run’s dog park, through support of the non-profit organization that runs the park.

■ Boulder City Police Department received a tip in March about an animal abuse/hoarding situation in a car driving in the city. When police and animal control officers searched the car, they found 51 guinea pigs and rabbits - 11 guinea pigs dead - inside plastic totes and luggage. Animal control took the animals from the scene, and the elderly Las Vegas couple was charged here as well as in Clark County.

Every week, our animal control officers return pets – dogs, cats, horses, pot-bellied pigs and more - back to their owners as quickly as possible. Maybe Fido escaped by digging under a fence, or Fifi slipped out an open door and decided to stroll around the neighborhood. Sadly, they also have been picking up more and more pets that have been dumped, left to die in the desert. They work hard not only to care for and return lost pets to their rightful owners, but also to adopt out pets released to the shelter.

Back to Seven, the puppy: injuries as substantial as his could cost tens of thousands of dollars to a pet owner. Ann Inabnitt, shelter supervisor, said that while her budget from the city adequately covers shelter operations, kind generosity of the general public helps to supplement the shelter budget. However, if the shelter budget had to pay for Seven’s medical care, it would have depleted a quarter of her annual budget for medical emergencies.

Fortunately, Boulder City Animal Hospital received more than $10,000 in the days after Seven was found to pay for his recovery. Funds poured in from coffee cans set up in stores to people dropping off cash at the veterinary clinic. I share her appreciation and gratitude for all those who opened their wallets and their hearts to Seven.

Several people have applied to adopt Seven, who will require a high level of care in the coming months. I hope for those who are not selected to adopt Seven, they’ll consider bringing home a different dog or cat. The shelter has plenty of other pets looking for a home right now.