Festival epitomizes generous spirit

Fall officially arrived last month. That means its time for a long-time tradition for Boulder City residents: Art in the Park.

One of the largest art festivals held in the Southwest is happening this weekend, drawing about 100,000 people to the city over two days. (Quite an impressive turnout in a city of 15,000 people). The first time I went to Art in the Park was back in the 1980s. I truly appreciated the works I saw. Everything from sculptures to paintings, from clothing to jewelry. Artists traveled from all over the Southwest. It’s great to meet the artists face-to-face, to hear their stories, and to discuss their inspirations. It kept Jill and I engaged and entertained. Then, there is the food. Oh, the endless options of food! Jill and I never had to worry about going home hungry.

So how did this all come to be, and still going all these years?

When Hoover Dam construction started in 1931, the federal government opened a small hospital for workers and their families, but the funding stream was never steady. It closed in 1935 … then re-opened in 1943, and closed again in 1954. Through the years, the need remained.

So, in 1954, residents took up a door-to-door effort and bought the hospital. Nine years later – in 1963 - the hospital’s woman’s auxiliary created a grassroots campaign to save the hospital. And so, it began. Year one of Art in the Park was much smaller: it was held at Ralph and Sarah Denton’s backyard. (It should be noted that one of the artists would not allow any of his art to be shown outside, so the Dentons cleared out their living room to showcase his art)

As I was thinking about Art in the Park, I realize that the event epitomizes the generous spirit of Boulder City residents, and the desire to help our neighbors in need. There are many organizations that go above and beyond for residents and visitors.

Emergency Aid provides food, rental, utility, and other financial assistance to Boulder City residents as well as assisting stranded travelers to reach their destination.

Lend a Hand helps Boulder City senior and disabled residents with transportation for medical care, running errands, respite care and in-home services.

The Senior Center of Boulder City advocates for adults 50 years of age and older, providing recreation, nutrition and food service, and health maintenance.

Silver Riders buses provide local, demand response transportation service daily through the Southern Nevada Transit Coalition.

Substance Abuse Resources and the Breaking the Cycle Recovery Court help those struggling with addiction and substance use disorders.

Nevada Welfare and Support Services connects residents with food stamps, housing, employment assistance.

And the many churches around the community that provide a safety net to our residents in times of need.

In 2022 the city shared federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) with Boulder City Hospital to hire a community resource liaison. Over the past eighteen months, she has connected dozens of people in need with available resources. (Boulder City staff created a webpage where you can find these and many other basic needs and programs: www.bcnv.org/help.)

Art in the Park proceeds benefit the Boulder City Hospital Foundation, a non-profit organization. The funds that they raise are crucial to pay for capital improvement projects that provide for new care and technology opportunities. Last year, 350 vendors signed up for the event. Celebrating its 60th year this weekend, the festival fills Wilbur, Bicentennial and Escalante parks (also includes Colorado Street and Arizona Street).

Parking is extremely tough, so if you are driving, be prepared to park and take one of the shuttles available. Get details on that by visiting www.artinthepark.org.