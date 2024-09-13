The Least of These

A good friend of mine recently told me about a sorry situation that he felt should never happen in Boulder City. An elderly man was discovered dead in his home. Authorities concluded he had passed away months before he was ever discovered. “How could that happen right under our noses?!” he exclaimed. “Not here. Not in Boulder City.”

And yet it does happen. More often than we want to admit.

After I drove by the deceased’s home and eventually realized who it was, I was stunned. He had once been a productive citizen. Now, however, his yard was so overgrown with weeds and untrimmed trees, I couldn’t even see his house. It was completely buried in vegetation. Old, abandoned vehicles were the only things that peeked out of the overgrowth. A mocking violation notice and order to correct was taped to some structure, possibly an old mailbox.

Everything reeked of neglect.

The now departed occupant had clearly been a recluse. He probably ignored visitors and refused help.

But that only begs the question more emphatically: What can we possibly do to ensure that stories like this never happen again? At least not here. Not in Boulder City.

Let’s face it. The U.S. population is older today than it ever has been. The number of Americans ages 65 and older is projected to increase from 58 million two years ago to 82 million by 2050. That’s a whopping 47% increase!

In addition, more older adults are divorced than ever, more are living on their own, Alzheimer’s disease and dementia are reaching epic proportions, and the need for elder care is rising precipitously.

The trajectory of Boulder City’s increasing elder population is probably even steeper than most cities. If anything, the collective needs of our senior population will be even harder to keep up with than most. So, again, how do we meet those needs in meaningful ways and ensure that tragic endings like the one mentioned above never strike again?

To be honest, I don’t have all the answers. Questions like these defy easy solutions. There’s probably no sure-fire formula to prevent incidents like these from developing into repeat problems and lamentable patterns.

My informing friend was at a loss as well. He wondered aloud whether we could add census questions like, “Do you live alone?,” “Are you suffering from current health issues?,” and “What is your current financial situation and ability to care for yourself?” Then follow up with welfare checks. Possibly quarterly, or at least annually.

Those aren’t bad ideas. But I’m not sure they’re feasible. Even more to the point, I don’t think government is best suited to provide that kind of care. There will never be enough public assistance programs, much less enough money, to solve all of the world’s welfare problems.

Don’t get me wrong. Boulder City already provides access to some great organizations and programs like Emergency Aid, Lend-a-Hand, Meals on Wheels, and a variety of service-minded nonprofits. To one degree or another, each of those is subsidized with government funds, even if only indirectly.

But in my mind, the real solution lies much closer to home in our own neighborhoods, families, and individual hearts. What if every individual and family in our community had one or two people who volunteered to check on them monthly or even weekly? Someone to just say hello. To smile. To extend a warm embrace. To simply love, care for, and provide simple acts of service. A helping hand. An encouraging text message. Someone who knows your name. Who remembers your birthday. Who lifts you up when you’re feeling down. Somebody who watches over you and then watches out for you. A good neighbor who prays for you and sometimes even with you. A patient listener. With ready answers when questions arise. A steady friend.

Nothing special, right? Or is it?

“When saw we thee a stranger, and took thee in? Or naked, and clothed thee? Or when saw we thee sick, or in prison, and came unto thee? And the King shall answer and say unto them, Verily I say unto you, In as much as ye have done it unto one of the least of these my brethren, ye have done it unto me.” (KJV Matt. 25:38-40).

You don’t have to read the Bible to agree with that sentiment. And you don’t have to wait for someone to ask to be their guardian angel.

So, knock on three doors today and get to know your neighbors. If they initially avoid you, knock again tomorrow. And the next day.

Then be glad when the perfect stranger down the street knocks on your door, too!