71°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City, NV
Opinion

The Least of These

By Rod Woodbury
September 12, 2024 - 5:04 pm
 

A good friend of mine recently told me about a sorry situation that he felt should never happen in Boulder City. An elderly man was discovered dead in his home. Authorities concluded he had passed away months before he was ever discovered. “How could that happen right under our noses?!” he exclaimed. “Not here. Not in Boulder City.”

And yet it does happen. More often than we want to admit.

After I drove by the deceased’s home and eventually realized who it was, I was stunned. He had once been a productive citizen. Now, however, his yard was so overgrown with weeds and untrimmed trees, I couldn’t even see his house. It was completely buried in vegetation. Old, abandoned vehicles were the only things that peeked out of the overgrowth. A mocking violation notice and order to correct was taped to some structure, possibly an old mailbox.

Everything reeked of neglect.

The now departed occupant had clearly been a recluse. He probably ignored visitors and refused help.

But that only begs the question more emphatically: What can we possibly do to ensure that stories like this never happen again? At least not here. Not in Boulder City.

Let’s face it. The U.S. population is older today than it ever has been. The number of Americans ages 65 and older is projected to increase from 58 million two years ago to 82 million by 2050. That’s a whopping 47% increase!

In addition, more older adults are divorced than ever, more are living on their own, Alzheimer’s disease and dementia are reaching epic proportions, and the need for elder care is rising precipitously.

The trajectory of Boulder City’s increasing elder population is probably even steeper than most cities. If anything, the collective needs of our senior population will be even harder to keep up with than most. So, again, how do we meet those needs in meaningful ways and ensure that tragic endings like the one mentioned above never strike again?

To be honest, I don’t have all the answers. Questions like these defy easy solutions. There’s probably no sure-fire formula to prevent incidents like these from developing into repeat problems and lamentable patterns.

My informing friend was at a loss as well. He wondered aloud whether we could add census questions like, “Do you live alone?,” “Are you suffering from current health issues?,” and “What is your current financial situation and ability to care for yourself?” Then follow up with welfare checks. Possibly quarterly, or at least annually.

Those aren’t bad ideas. But I’m not sure they’re feasible. Even more to the point, I don’t think government is best suited to provide that kind of care. There will never be enough public assistance programs, much less enough money, to solve all of the world’s welfare problems.

Don’t get me wrong. Boulder City already provides access to some great organizations and programs like Emergency Aid, Lend-a-Hand, Meals on Wheels, and a variety of service-minded nonprofits. To one degree or another, each of those is subsidized with government funds, even if only indirectly.

But in my mind, the real solution lies much closer to home in our own neighborhoods, families, and individual hearts. What if every individual and family in our community had one or two people who volunteered to check on them monthly or even weekly? Someone to just say hello. To smile. To extend a warm embrace. To simply love, care for, and provide simple acts of service. A helping hand. An encouraging text message. Someone who knows your name. Who remembers your birthday. Who lifts you up when you’re feeling down. Somebody who watches over you and then watches out for you. A good neighbor who prays for you and sometimes even with you. A patient listener. With ready answers when questions arise. A steady friend.

Nothing special, right? Or is it?

“When saw we thee a stranger, and took thee in? Or naked, and clothed thee? Or when saw we thee sick, or in prison, and came unto thee? And the King shall answer and say unto them, Verily I say unto you, In as much as ye have done it unto one of the least of these my brethren, ye have done it unto me.” (KJV Matt. 25:38-40).

You don’t have to read the Bible to agree with that sentiment. And you don’t have to wait for someone to ask to be their guardian angel.

So, knock on three doors today and get to know your neighbors. If they initially avoid you, knock again tomorrow. And the next day.

Then be glad when the perfect stranger down the street knocks on your door, too!

MOST READ
THE LATEST
bcr default image
The ins and outs of hiring a city manager
By Michael Mays Acting City Manager

It’s been four months since former City Manager Taylour Tedder left Boulder City to take a job in Delaware. Since his departure, I’ve been serving as acting city manager.

bcr default image
Don’t mess with our pets

Last month, Boulder City Animal Control responded to a local resident who found an abandoned, critically injured 10-week-old puppy in an alleyway. The rottweiler-mix was immediately transported to the Boulder City Animal Hospital and treated for a dislocated jaw, eye and facial damage, and missing teeth. The puppy has undergone several surgical procedures, and one of his eyes had to be removed.

bcr default image
Dirty grills may make you sick
By Norma Vally

By this time of year your BBQ and/or smoker have probably seen a lot of action. No matter if they’re steel, porcelain coated, or cast-iron grates — stick happens. Sure, some grates are more prone to buildup, especially cast-iron ones that aren’t properly maintained with regular oiling (seasoning), but even the easier to clean porcelain-coated grates accumulate stuck-on food.

bcr default image
Oh, yeah. You betcha
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

This past weekend I went to visit a dear friend of mine, Jacqueline, who I met a couple of years ago while we both lived in Arizona. Ironically, around the same time I was offered to come back to Nevada to work, she returned to do the same thing in her home state of Minnesota.

bcr default image
Whatever you do, do it with love
By Eric Lundgaard

Many people have fallen in love with Boulder City. While in a coffee shop recently I spoke with a couple of ladies. One of them was from Minnesota. Interesting coincidence isn’t it? Her daughter was from Henderson. I had to ask what brought them to Boulder City. Like so many other people they were enjoying the ambience of a small community.

bcr default image
When even your teeth sweat
Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Last Thursday one of my supervisors from the Review-Journal and I had our quarterly breakfast/lunch to discuss how the job and newspaper are going.

Ch-ch-ch-ch-changes
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

As I have made pretty clear in the year and a half that I have been writing for the Review, I am music obsessed. So it should come as no surprise that I am gonna start a story that will eventually come around to an existential issue in Boulder City by talking about a band fight.