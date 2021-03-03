In-person communication crucial to democracy

What is happening to Boulder City as well as America has parallels. Having been a member of City Council as well as the mayor for 12 years, I have some insights to offer.

I ran for public office four times. Never did I desire to denigrate another human being while participating in an election. When I first ran for council in 1985, I felt no need to communicate what was wrong with the other candidates running nor the City Council.

There have been many changes since that election of 1985. Most importantly, creating our separation and lack of compassion in our communications is likely the mode of communication. When staring at a computer or cellphone, we do not experience the presence of another human being. When looking into another’s eyes while attempting to communicate, we can honor ourselves in another.

Remote communication is greatly affecting our attitudes toward each other. I have witnessed it in many Facebook groups. Even though a person with a comment has no idea who it is they are talking to, they nevertheless need to offer an opinion. Humankind is losing its human nature due to this phenomenon occurring mostly due to remote communication on the internet.

The same is true of any democratic government. As I have said, there is less caring and compassion in America than there was in 1985. When I walked door to door meeting the citizens of Boulder City, I experienced their gratitude for me taking the time to walk door to door to meet them. I thoroughly enjoyed the experience as well. There is always more gratitude flowing from the heart of another person speaking in person.

Attitudes as well as judgments arise when communication is not occurring in person. Since the internet facilitates this kind of communication, there is more likely a prevalence of judgment flowing from postings on the internet. I have to ask, what is an individual seeing in me when they do not have any idea who I am? They are seeing themselves only. The anger displayed toward anyone that another person that is not present, face-to-face, can be attributed to the judgment that person carries. It arises from the self in consciousness.

Consciousness is a new term for most of mankind, which can now be seen as critical to the preservation of human nature in humankind. Humankind would therefore benefit immensely from understanding the source of human behavior as the consciousness of the heart. That is the work I have chosen to perform.

We are less human on the internet, aren’t we? As we denigrate our humanity by speaking to each other remotely, we only exacerbate our inability to create a conversation from one heart in consciousness to another. These kinds of conversations more rarely happen in a society communicating on the internet. As we continue to desire more interfaces with artificial intelligence, we continue to denigrate humanity’s essence.

I am once again disappointed that Boulder City cannot find a way to talk to each other face-to-face as our community anticipates another election. Already I am noticing the signs of disruption of our reality and compassion through internet communication.

These signs are showing up in the Boulder City Review. Papers are honoring the First Amendment to the Constitution by allowing ads to be placed or letters to be written; I find no fault in publishing of these messages. I will, however, point out to those writing these messages that there were times when Boulder City did not have to face another election with one group pointing at the other, with one group finding fault with the other.

Perhaps those times will never return since we have decided to communicate in haste, on the internet. Taking the time to communicate with love is always the answer.

Eric Lundgaard is president of the Aquarian Theosophy Foundation.