Opinion

How to dance in the sun

By Chuck N. Baker
November 20, 2025 - 6:04 pm
 

There are many organizations that provide assistance to veterans and civilians alike, and they are located all around the state.

One such group can be found in Pahrump, not exactly in the center of things, unless one is located in southern Nye County. But wherever veterans are in Nevada, it is certainly worth their traveling to for a special experience.

The Nevada Sundance Ranch has a worthwhile mission. It is to provide therapeutic horseback riding and animal-based therapy to adults and children — civilians and especially veterans — who face emotional, mental and mild physical challenges. Director and expert equestrian Jeannie Hammerly said, “We focus on serving people with special needs, including veterans and active military personnel, first responders and others who would benefit from animal therapy with a special emphasis on horses.”

The ranch offers horsemanship lessons, guided trail rides (some with campfire meals), educational experiences about the history of ranch life and special events such as birthday parties and field trips.

“It’s all in a safe and welcoming environment,” she said.

The cowboy rides are unique. They offer an opportunity to ride in the Mojave Desert and make the participants feel like a cowboy (or cowgirl) and enjoy the scenery from the back of a horse. A wanna-be John Wayne or Annie Oakley can saddle up and feel at home.

“Even if someone has not been on a horse before, our horses are gentle and well trained to take care of riders,” Hammerly said.

Before going out on the trail, riders experience a slow circular ride in order to get to know their horse before moving onto the trail.

The ranch is a non-profit 501(c)3 project that offers annual happenings such as Old West Cowboy Weekends, Halloween Fest, Valentine Rides and a Spring Fling with food, music and lots of fun for youngsters.

Individuals with minimal to no riding experience can learn to brush a horse, saddle it and then ride. Children can also interact with other farm animals at the ranch, such as chickens, ducks and sheep.

For those with some forms of mental health problems, horses can provide emotional support and therapeutic benefits. Horses are known to alleviate symptoms of anxiety, depression, and loneliness. Pets and other animals can relieve stress since pets generally appreciate people, and people tend to trust them. Some individuals believe that if those with mental health problems open their hearts completely to a horse or a pet, the animals can touch them deep within their soul. Nevada Sundance Ranch makes no such claims, but they say that their horses have helped veterans, military and others.

While the Nevada Sundance Ranch does not practice medicine, horse therapy, or equine-assisted therapy programs, are known to help with physical and mental health issues through activities like grooming, leading, and riding. Such enterprises often assist in helping conditions such as anxiety, depression, PTSD and addiction. It is often used as a complement to traditional medical therapy. Many ranch participants are veterans and active-duty military, but all are welcome.

Sundance Ranch can be contacted at (775) 990-9137. It’s a nonprofit, so they are always looking for donations and volunteers. And horseback riders.

