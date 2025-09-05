Helmets could be matter of life and death

Nobody likes a mandate. After serving in city and state government for more than 30 years, that is one of the biggest lessons I learned. But sometimes, mandates keep us safe and even save lives.

Some of us are old enough to remember the days when seatbelts were optional. In 1985, states started requiring seatbelt use. Some motorists didn’t approve of the mandate. Accident data showed dramatic decreases in injuries and fatalities in states that adopted seatbelt laws. Decades later, we know that more than half of the vehicular fatalities in the U.S. are unbelted individuals, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The overwhelming popularity of e-bikes and e-scooters has changed recreation and travel around Boulder City. Boulder City is home to roughly 2,200 minors. It’s my opinion that we need to do what is best to protect them. After council discussion about safety, the city started an online bike safety campaign earlier this year. The information regarding the legalities of certain vehicles was posted on our website, bcnv.org/bike safety, so that parents could learn more about what each vehicle requires. Information was shared with local media, in the monthly utility bill mailing and via social media.

Boulder City Fire Department has done an amazing job this summer, getting helmets into the hands of 150 kids. But giving them helmets doesn’t necessarily mean that they will wear them. That is one of the reasons why we felt so strongly about passing an ordinance that would require helmets for individuals under 18 years of age.

Las Vegas, Clark County and Henderson are among communities that adopted bike and E-bike safety ordinances in the past year. I am grateful that Boulder City’s ordinance, which goes into effect September 18 is the strongest of these, as helmets will be mandatory for all minors on regular bicycles, in addition to e-bikes and e-scooters.

Various areas around the Las Vegas Valley have seen major, life-changing injuries and even deaths as a result of non-helmeted individuals involved in accidents.

It doesn’t take much to concuss an individual, which can have life-altering impacts. We know that this is an additional cost for parents to bear, and I have asked city staff to apply for additional grants to get more helmets for our youth. (The Fire Department still has free helmets for children who qualify for assistance.)

Nobody likes a mandate. More importantly, nobody wants to see someone suffer from injuries that could be prevented. My opinion - both as a mayor and as a physician - is that spending the money on getting a helmet for a child could mean the difference between life and death.