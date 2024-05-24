Grad Walk, Grad Night great traditions

High School graduation.

As I sit here on Friday morning, reflecting back on my own graduation in 1987 from Boulder City High School, I can’t help but think about the emotions that must be going through the minds of those who walked (by the time you see this) Tuesday onto Bruce Eaton Field to receive their diplomas.

It’s one of the biggest milestones a young person will experience. Some of those emotions are expected: excitement to be done with school, fear of the unknown as they enter the next chapter of their lives, regret for not enjoying all that high school has to offer or possibly relief for those who may not have enjoyed their high school experience.

There are two things that BCHS graduates get to experience that I wish we had had, those being Grad Walk and the Grad Night Party. Kudos to BCHS Principal Amy Wagner for bringing the Grad Walk to the school. Hopefully you got to see the photos I took in last week’s paper.

Thankfully I was here in time last year to cover this wonderful event. For those who are not familiar, the seniors don their caps and gowns and walk from the high school to Garrett Junior High where they are greeted by staff and students from the school, many of whom are holding signs of encouragement.

The seniors then walk along Adams Boulevard, led by a chorus of beeping horns from passers-by. As they make their way to Martha King and Andrew Mitchell elementaries, that chorus of honking horns changes to cheers of young voices full of excitement, many of whom are the younger brothers or sisters of the graduates.

To them, the seniors are rock stars as they line the street to get high-fives from a line of soon-to-be-graduates, knowing that one day they will be doing the same. It’s hard to not get a little misty-eyed when witnessing that.

As the seniors make their way back to the high school, parents and family members are there to greet them and take pictures.

Once back at BCHS, they walk through the hallways, where they pass by their fellow schoolmates and teachers, with their own well wishes. The walk culminates outside by the flag pole for one last group picture.

The other is the Grad Night Party, which has been hosted by the Boulder City Sunrise Rotary Club for more than 30 years. Tens of thousands of dollars are spent to offer a safe, fun-filled and memorable night of activities for the seniors. This type of event began becoming popular across the country a few years after I graduated and is a wonderful thing to offer the grads.

So, to those recent graduates, I wish you happiness and success as you venture out into the world whether that be college, a trade school or a job.

I hope as the years go by, you’re able to look back on your time at BCHS with a smile on your face, as I do. Remember, once an Eagle, always an Eagle.

Congratulations to the class of 2024.