81°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City, NV
Opinion

Grad Walk, Grad Night great traditions

By Ron Eland Boulder City Review
May 23, 2024 - 6:15 pm
 

High School graduation.

As I sit here on Friday morning, reflecting back on my own graduation in 1987 from Boulder City High School, I can’t help but think about the emotions that must be going through the minds of those who walked (by the time you see this) Tuesday onto Bruce Eaton Field to receive their diplomas.

It’s one of the biggest milestones a young person will experience. Some of those emotions are expected: excitement to be done with school, fear of the unknown as they enter the next chapter of their lives, regret for not enjoying all that high school has to offer or possibly relief for those who may not have enjoyed their high school experience.

There are two things that BCHS graduates get to experience that I wish we had had, those being Grad Walk and the Grad Night Party. Kudos to BCHS Principal Amy Wagner for bringing the Grad Walk to the school. Hopefully you got to see the photos I took in last week’s paper.

Thankfully I was here in time last year to cover this wonderful event. For those who are not familiar, the seniors don their caps and gowns and walk from the high school to Garrett Junior High where they are greeted by staff and students from the school, many of whom are holding signs of encouragement.

The seniors then walk along Adams Boulevard, led by a chorus of beeping horns from passers-by. As they make their way to Martha King and Andrew Mitchell elementaries, that chorus of honking horns changes to cheers of young voices full of excitement, many of whom are the younger brothers or sisters of the graduates.

To them, the seniors are rock stars as they line the street to get high-fives from a line of soon-to-be-graduates, knowing that one day they will be doing the same. It’s hard to not get a little misty-eyed when witnessing that.

As the seniors make their way back to the high school, parents and family members are there to greet them and take pictures.

Once back at BCHS, they walk through the hallways, where they pass by their fellow schoolmates and teachers, with their own well wishes. The walk culminates outside by the flag pole for one last group picture.

The other is the Grad Night Party, which has been hosted by the Boulder City Sunrise Rotary Club for more than 30 years. Tens of thousands of dollars are spent to offer a safe, fun-filled and memorable night of activities for the seniors. This type of event began becoming popular across the country a few years after I graduated and is a wonderful thing to offer the grads.

So, to those recent graduates, I wish you happiness and success as you venture out into the world whether that be college, a trade school or a job.

I hope as the years go by, you’re able to look back on your time at BCHS with a smile on your face, as I do. Remember, once an Eagle, always an Eagle.

Congratulations to the class of 2024.

THE LATEST
bcr default image
Alumni events, marriage and a real Nazi
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Ron’s column from a few weeks ago inspired me to tell a story about a weird event from my past. Mine is not as exciting as his in that there is no wrestler named Silo Sam. But there is at least one Nazi. And, no, not the current “I disagree with your politics so you are a Nazi” version. An actual card-carrying member of the party.

bcr default image
Las Vegas Veterans’ Memorial to Boulder City?

Veterans’ memorials can be found all over the Silver State. They are well deserved. They honor individuals who served the nation, and also commemorate battles and events regarding the many military anniversaries in Nevada.

bcr default image
City manager bids fond farewell
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

I may be leaving Boulder City, but it was not an easy decision. From the first time I came in and met the staff and community leaders, I saw a city filled with people who truly care about where they live and work. I am grateful for the opportunities I have had to work with some incredible people.

bcr default image
Is the grass always greener?
Eric Lundgaard

Many people in the past played a golf game to cement a business deal, didn’t they? They also played golf to socialize. Has Boulder City recognized lessening play on golf courses? Or, from another perspective, what happens when million-dollar homes are placed around our open space golf course with views of the McCullough Mountains? Do fewer people play golf on the Boulder Creek golf course?

bcr default image
Parting is such sweet sorrow
By Joe Hardy Boulder City Mayor

Shakespeare was the man when it came to comedy and tragedy. His ability to make people feel the intense emotions of the characters is still imitated today. The past few months have been filled with a bit of excited anticipation at City Hall as several longtime and high-level employees have found new roles in other acts. I’m here to borrow some Shakespearean lines, the first being from Ophelia, “We know what we are, but know not what we may be.” (Hamlet)

bcr default image
Me, my brother and Silo Sam
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Recently, I’ve been enjoying watching shows on A&E related to professional wrestling back in the earlier days, with profiles on wrestlers I grew up watching as well as classic rivalries.

bcr default image
Let’s talk about the ‘D Word’
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

OK, as a starting point, I must note that it’s weird to think that I might be writing something that would put me in agreement with the Language Police.

bcr default image
Make a new plan, Stan
Bu Rod Woodbury

A plan is a method for achieving a desirable objective. It’s a program of action, usually memorialized in writing. Plans start with goals and ideas. But ideas alone (even good ones) don’t constitute a plan.

bcr default image
Time to recognize unsung heroes
By Tim Shea Boulder City Chief of Police

We have so many functions within the Boulder City Police Department, from school resource officers to road patrol to the detective bureau. The work that they do keeps Boulder City among the “Safest Cities in Nevada” (newhomesource.com, alarm.com) year after year. One unit is the backbone of our public safety response: Public Safety Dispatchers.

bcr default image
Honoring National Public Health Week

In my eight decades of this amazing life, I have worn a great many hats: son, brother, father, major (USAF), grandfather, council member, state representative, state senator.