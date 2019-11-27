45°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Boulder City NV
Opinion

Give thanks today, every day

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment
November 27, 2019 - 3:14 pm
 

Happy Thanksgiving. One of the nice things about publishing on a Thursday — specifically the fourth Thursday in November — is that it gives me an opportunity to express my thanks to you, the readers of the Boulder City Review, and the community for its continued support.

The past 365 days have brought some highs and lows, some tough times and times worth celebrating for me, the paper’s staff and residents of Boulder City.

I have long believed that you can’t appreciate the good unless you have experienced the bad.

Keeping that in mind, I think we have many blessings to be thankful for today, and chief among them is the bond we have with the city itself.

There is no doubt there is something special and unique about Boulder City. From its start, when workers on the Hoover Dam brought their families to the area and settled down to its continued sense of community, we can all be thankful for our ties to the city.

I for one am grateful that I get to share stories about the residents who make this a great place to live and work as well as the events that attract thousands of visitors. I am certain they are envious of our good fortune.

Even when writing about the not-so-nice happenings in our town, I am thankful that I get to work in an industry that has also had its fair share of troubles and that I get to do it here.

It is definitely a blessing that area residents continue to embrace the paper’s role in the community, whether it be by reading each week, answering questions as we seek to report on events and issues, or purchasing an ad to promote a business, yard sale or upcoming event.

I am thankful for those who call in with news tips or send us notices of upcoming events and meetings. Though I have four paper calendars and four electronic calendars that I consult all the time, there’s so much going on in town that it can be hard to keep track of it all.

I am forever grateful to those who understand that I and those I work with here are human. We occasionally make mistakes — which we will always correct — and we cannot be in all places at all times. Our staff is small and no matter how hard we try, we will undoubtedly disappoint someone.

It’s just the nature of things that sometimes we are away from our desks, on the phone or meeting with someone when you reach out. Just leave us a message, send an email or drop us a note and we will get back to you as soon as we can.

And you may not believe it, but we are also thankful for those who criticize our work or don’t agree with our opinions and tell us exactly that. It makes us try harder and opens our eyes to different perspectives.

We are thankful that those efforts were recognized by our peers earlier this year, when we received awards for our work and were named the best community newspaper in the state.

Most importantly, as we sit down today to share a hearty Thanksgiving meal, I want to give thanks to my family and friends. They offer support and guidance, a shoulder to cry on or just an ear to listen to complaints and frustrations. I feel blessed and my life is enriched by their being a part of it.

Happy Thanksgiving to all. May today, and all your days, be filled with as much love, friendship and joy as this holiday brings.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Roger Gros
Boulder City bike friendly
By Roger Gros Boulder City Review

My love affair with bicycles began at the age of 4 or 5 when my father took me to a parking lot of our church in Brooklyn to get me started riding. He had removed my training wheels earlier that day and told me it was time I was riding on my own.

Music as therapy may help with suicidal thoughts
By Chuck N. Baker Veterans Reporter

Emotional healing is often difficult to achieve. There are many methods and treatments that are recognized as helpful, but there is never a guarantee as to what will work with any specific individual. That is especially true when it comes to penetrating the mind of veterans and others who contemplate suicide as an answer to their problems, be they authentic or merely perceived as real.

Economic justice based on victim mentality
By Ken O’Shaughnessy Special to the Boulder City Review

To Rose Ann Miele, regarding your Nov. 21 column; I would like to address the issues you raise and the solutions you propose. The following are what I understand to be your premises and conclusion:

Letters to the Editor, Nov. 28
By Boulder City Review

City’s responsibility includes paying for recreation services

Council lifts veil on selection process
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

Congratulations are in order for Boulder City’s newest council member, Judith Hoskins, as well as to existing members of the City Council for how they selected her.

Nation needs economic justice for all
By Rose Ann Miele Boulder City Review

Did you ever wonder why some people almost automatically think you disagree with them even before they know what you have in common? I think all of us have much more in common than issues that we disagree upon.

Letters to the Editor, Nov. 21
By Boulder City Review

Thanks to Scouts, residents for food donations

Columnists sought: Share your opinion with us
By Boulder City Review

Do you have a passion for words? A burning desire to see your name in print? An opinion worth sharing with others?

Count your blessings
By Dan Jennings Boulder City Review

C.S. Lewis said, “You can’t go back and change the beginning, but you can start where you are and change the ending.”