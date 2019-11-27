Give thanks today, every day

Happy Thanksgiving. One of the nice things about publishing on a Thursday — specifically the fourth Thursday in November — is that it gives me an opportunity to express my thanks to you, the readers of the Boulder City Review, and the community for its continued support.

Happy Thanksgiving. One of the nice things about publishing on a Thursday — specifically the fourth Thursday in November — is that it gives me an opportunity to express my thanks to you, the readers of the Boulder City Review, and the community for its continued support.

The past 365 days have brought some highs and lows, some tough times and times worth celebrating for me, the paper’s staff and residents of Boulder City.

I have long believed that you can’t appreciate the good unless you have experienced the bad.

Keeping that in mind, I think we have many blessings to be thankful for today, and chief among them is the bond we have with the city itself.

There is no doubt there is something special and unique about Boulder City. From its start, when workers on the Hoover Dam brought their families to the area and settled down to its continued sense of community, we can all be thankful for our ties to the city.

I for one am grateful that I get to share stories about the residents who make this a great place to live and work as well as the events that attract thousands of visitors. I am certain they are envious of our good fortune.

Even when writing about the not-so-nice happenings in our town, I am thankful that I get to work in an industry that has also had its fair share of troubles and that I get to do it here.

It is definitely a blessing that area residents continue to embrace the paper’s role in the community, whether it be by reading each week, answering questions as we seek to report on events and issues, or purchasing an ad to promote a business, yard sale or upcoming event.

I am thankful for those who call in with news tips or send us notices of upcoming events and meetings. Though I have four paper calendars and four electronic calendars that I consult all the time, there’s so much going on in town that it can be hard to keep track of it all.

I am forever grateful to those who understand that I and those I work with here are human. We occasionally make mistakes — which we will always correct — and we cannot be in all places at all times. Our staff is small and no matter how hard we try, we will undoubtedly disappoint someone.

It’s just the nature of things that sometimes we are away from our desks, on the phone or meeting with someone when you reach out. Just leave us a message, send an email or drop us a note and we will get back to you as soon as we can.

And you may not believe it, but we are also thankful for those who criticize our work or don’t agree with our opinions and tell us exactly that. It makes us try harder and opens our eyes to different perspectives.

We are thankful that those efforts were recognized by our peers earlier this year, when we received awards for our work and were named the best community newspaper in the state.

Most importantly, as we sit down today to share a hearty Thanksgiving meal, I want to give thanks to my family and friends. They offer support and guidance, a shoulder to cry on or just an ear to listen to complaints and frustrations. I feel blessed and my life is enriched by their being a part of it.

Happy Thanksgiving to all. May today, and all your days, be filled with as much love, friendship and joy as this holiday brings.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.