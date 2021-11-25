Give thanks for holidays

Happy Thanksgiving.

As we celebrate today’s holiday, I hope you are all able to enjoy the day surrounded by those you love.

We have so much to be thankful for today. Family, friends and good food among them.

For the first time in many years, both of our girls will join my husband and my parents for a (hopefully) festive repast. We will be missing our son and daughter-in-law, who live in Illinois, but technology will allow us to video chat and have them join us at the table.

I am also grateful for the opportunity to be a part of the Boulder City community. The people who live and work here are like extended family members and, at this time of year, are eager to gather and celebrate.

We kick off the holiday season this weekend and are happy and grateful to see many of our favorite events return or return to prepandemic levels.

There will be plenty of opportunities to visit with Santa, Mrs. Claus and Jingle Cat as Christmas lights are turned on the community’s Christmas tree and at The Christmas House. They’ll also stop by Santa’s Picture Party, which is held inside the old gym in the recreation center during the Doodlebug Craft Bazaar. And, of course, everyone will be waiting for their arrival at the end of Santa’s Electric Night Parade.

You can refer to our story on Page 10 for a listing of activities that are sure to make you happy, too.

Today also traditionally marks the start of my holiday baking season. It allows me to put my creative talents to use making tasty treats for family and friends. It also doubles as a therapy session, allowing me to unwind after 11 months of deadlines.

But instead of being grateful for this opportunity, I’m a tad concerned after recently receiving a report that said the cost of holiday baking has gone up this year. Not only that, supplies are expected to be limited, reflecting the ongoing issues with the global supply chain.

The study calculated how much it costs to bake a batch of cookies by gathering the current prices of staples such as butter, eggs, flour, sugar and baking soda.

According to the study, it will cost about $5.26 per batch in the Las Vegas area, which is 17.75 percent below the median cost. While not the lowest cost, which is $2.23 in Charleston, South Carolina, at least it is considerably less than trying to bake them in San Diego, California, which is the most expensive at $12.40 a batch.

At least I have a slight advantage over the soaring costs. My dad has a friend who keeps him regularly supplied with butter and I have no fewer than 10 pounds in my freezer just waiting to be incorporated into some type of holiday goodie. For that I am very grateful.

No matter how or where you choose to celebrate Thanksgiving and the upcoming holidays, I send warm wishes and am eternally grateful for the opportunity to be a part of this community and your lives.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.