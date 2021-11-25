53°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Opinion

Give thanks for holidays

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment
November 24, 2021 - 4:11 pm
 

Happy Thanksgiving.

As we celebrate today’s holiday, I hope you are all able to enjoy the day surrounded by those you love.

We have so much to be thankful for today. Family, friends and good food among them.

For the first time in many years, both of our girls will join my husband and my parents for a (hopefully) festive repast. We will be missing our son and daughter-in-law, who live in Illinois, but technology will allow us to video chat and have them join us at the table.

I am also grateful for the opportunity to be a part of the Boulder City community. The people who live and work here are like extended family members and, at this time of year, are eager to gather and celebrate.

We kick off the holiday season this weekend and are happy and grateful to see many of our favorite events return or return to prepandemic levels.

There will be plenty of opportunities to visit with Santa, Mrs. Claus and Jingle Cat as Christmas lights are turned on the community’s Christmas tree and at The Christmas House. They’ll also stop by Santa’s Picture Party, which is held inside the old gym in the recreation center during the Doodlebug Craft Bazaar. And, of course, everyone will be waiting for their arrival at the end of Santa’s Electric Night Parade.

You can refer to our story on Page 10 for a listing of activities that are sure to make you happy, too.

Today also traditionally marks the start of my holiday baking season. It allows me to put my creative talents to use making tasty treats for family and friends. It also doubles as a therapy session, allowing me to unwind after 11 months of deadlines.

But instead of being grateful for this opportunity, I’m a tad concerned after recently receiving a report that said the cost of holiday baking has gone up this year. Not only that, supplies are expected to be limited, reflecting the ongoing issues with the global supply chain.

The study calculated how much it costs to bake a batch of cookies by gathering the current prices of staples such as butter, eggs, flour, sugar and baking soda.

According to the study, it will cost about $5.26 per batch in the Las Vegas area, which is 17.75 percent below the median cost. While not the lowest cost, which is $2.23 in Charleston, South Carolina, at least it is considerably less than trying to bake them in San Diego, California, which is the most expensive at $12.40 a batch.

At least I have a slight advantage over the soaring costs. My dad has a friend who keeps him regularly supplied with butter and I have no fewer than 10 pounds in my freezer just waiting to be incorporated into some type of holiday goodie. For that I am very grateful.

No matter how or where you choose to celebrate Thanksgiving and the upcoming holidays, I send warm wishes and am eternally grateful for the opportunity to be a part of this community and your lives.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
G. Kevin Savord
Fight to protect freedoms
By G. Kevin Savord Boulder City Review

I appreciated the recent commentary by Daniel Benyshek regarding vaccine and mask mandates. He points out the “dutiful responsibility” that freedom-loving Americans should embrace, and I agree wholeheartedly.

Henderson Mayor Debra March
Annexation is not development
By Debra March Special to the Boulder City Review

I wanted to take this opportunity to share more information with our Boulder City neighbors about the city of Henderson’s proposed annexation of portions of Eldorado Valley, located along the southeast boundary of Henderson and south of Railroad Pass.

Life is like box of chocolates
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

In the movie “Forrest Gump,” the titular character says, “My mama always said, ‘Life was like a box of chocolates. You never know what you’re gonna get.’”

Daniel Benyshek
We must balance freedom, civic responsibility
By Daniel Benyshek Boulder City Review

Despite the overwhelming consensus of the American professional medical community (including the American Medical Association, American Academy of Pediatrics, American Nurses Association, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the National Institutes of Health) that advocate for COVID-19 vaccination and basic disease prevention behaviors such as mask wearing in public in order to lessen the savage toll of the coronavirus pandemic, some Americans remain skeptical of the necessity, safety and efficacy of these public health measures. Indeed, it is likely that no amount of expert medical advice or corroborative scientific data will convince these skeptics and conspiracy theorists otherwise.

Alycia Calvert
Let’s get educated
By Alycia Calvert Boulder City Review

Following events in Boulder City can sometimes feel like riding the wave machine at a water park. Lots of highs and lows. Some of us are just along for the ride. Some are determined to get to the front, pushing and shoving as we go. Then, some of us like standing on the edge and blowing a whistle.

It’s an honor to serve
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

Today is Veterans Day. It’s a day we set aside to recognize and thank those who served our country in any branch of the military.

Rod Woodbury
Action needed to halt Henderson’s sprawl
By Rod Woodbury Talk of the Town

Mayor (Kiernan) McManus’ Sept. 1 column touted his future plans to conserve wastewater. At the tail end, he offhandedly mentioned Henderson’s intent to annex county land below Railroad Pass to promote its own expansive growth plans. You and I might have missed those three sentences if we weren’t paying close attention. But somehow Henderson’s mayor, Debra March, was well aware.

You have to know how to say no
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

It’s just two letters. One syllable. But “no” is one of the hardest words in the English language to say.

Kiernan McManus
Plans for city reflect residents’ desires
By Kiernan McManus A Word from the Mayor

We all make plans. Some are good and make life better for us. Some plans just don’t pan out. Other plans are bad plans but we don’t always know that until some time passes. And then there are plans presented that were never intended to be a plan because there was another plan being put in place that would never have (been) accepted if it had been presented honestly and openly.

G. Kevin Savord
Films show freedoms slipping away
By G. Kevin Savord Boulder City Review

While traveling in Kentucky recently, my wife and I decided to take in a movie at the local theater in Lexington. One of the previews shown was the trailer for “God’s Not Dead: We the People,” a Christian drama film. It looked interesting, and I learned that it was only shown on a few October dates.