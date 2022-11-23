Give thanks for all we have

Because the Boulder City Review publishes on Thursdays, I get the honor of wishing all of our readers a “Happy Thanksgiving” each year — and this year is no exception.

Because the Boulder City Review publishes on Thursdays, I get the honor of wishing all of our readers a “Happy Thanksgiving” each year — and this year is no exception.

No matter where you choose to celebrate or the size of your gathering, we all have something to be thankful for this year.

First and foremost, I am thankful for my family, especially my loving husband, who has supported me throughout the year — which seems to have zipped by — when time at the office took me away from them.

I am thankful for my children, who are starting to learn and appreciate the effort it takes to raise a family and the sacrifices parents make to keep them happy and on the path for success.

I am thankful that both of my parents are healthy and live close enough that we can visit frequently. I feel fortunate that we will be able to enjoy Thanksgiving dinner together this year, as we have done nearly every year of my life, and share stories about past holidays.

I am thankful for the joy and love that our new puppy brought into our lives. While there are days when I grumble quite loudly about his tendency to wake me up hours before sunrise, there is also something wonderful about the unconditional love he offers along with wet, sloppy kisses.

I am also thankful that I have had the opportunity to share my work days with some wonderful, warm and talented people.

Celia Shortt Goodyear, who had been with the Boulder City Review 5½ years, left at the beginning of June to move to Cody, Wyoming, to help out family after the death of her sister-in-law. Accepting her resignation was not easy, but I knew her family obligations had to come first.

I am thankful that she became more than just a co-worker. She became a friend and we continue to chat via text every now and then.

Finding a replacement for her was a difficult and tough transition — one that I am very thankful is over. I have found a new reporter, Anisa Buttar, to take her place and I’m sure that in time she will be able to fill more than just the empty desk in our office.

Later this year, that empty feeling will return when Val Olsen, who has been here for six years selling ads and handling countless subscription problems, among other things, retires so she can spend more time with her husband and family.

It, too, will leave a big hole in our Boulder City Review family, but I am thankful for the many hours we have worked together, lamenting over newspaper problems, finding solutions as well as sharing stories about our families.

With her planned departure, we added a new member to our group, Sean Clemens, who is so excited about the future and possibilities that one can’t help but be thankful he has joined our merry band.

But most of all, I am thankful for you, our readers, who allow me to continue to do what I love, sharing stories about the people of Boulder City.

Wishing you all a very happy Thanksgiving.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.