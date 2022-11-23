42°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Opinion

Give thanks for all we have

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment
November 23, 2022 - 3:31 pm
 

Because the Boulder City Review publishes on Thursdays, I get the honor of wishing all of our readers a “Happy Thanksgiving” each year — and this year is no exception.

No matter where you choose to celebrate or the size of your gathering, we all have something to be thankful for this year.

First and foremost, I am thankful for my family, especially my loving husband, who has supported me throughout the year — which seems to have zipped by — when time at the office took me away from them.

I am thankful for my children, who are starting to learn and appreciate the effort it takes to raise a family and the sacrifices parents make to keep them happy and on the path for success.

I am thankful that both of my parents are healthy and live close enough that we can visit frequently. I feel fortunate that we will be able to enjoy Thanksgiving dinner together this year, as we have done nearly every year of my life, and share stories about past holidays.

I am thankful for the joy and love that our new puppy brought into our lives. While there are days when I grumble quite loudly about his tendency to wake me up hours before sunrise, there is also something wonderful about the unconditional love he offers along with wet, sloppy kisses.

I am also thankful that I have had the opportunity to share my work days with some wonderful, warm and talented people.

Celia Shortt Goodyear, who had been with the Boulder City Review 5½ years, left at the beginning of June to move to Cody, Wyoming, to help out family after the death of her sister-in-law. Accepting her resignation was not easy, but I knew her family obligations had to come first.

I am thankful that she became more than just a co-worker. She became a friend and we continue to chat via text every now and then.

Finding a replacement for her was a difficult and tough transition — one that I am very thankful is over. I have found a new reporter, Anisa Buttar, to take her place and I’m sure that in time she will be able to fill more than just the empty desk in our office.

Later this year, that empty feeling will return when Val Olsen, who has been here for six years selling ads and handling countless subscription problems, among other things, retires so she can spend more time with her husband and family.

It, too, will leave a big hole in our Boulder City Review family, but I am thankful for the many hours we have worked together, lamenting over newspaper problems, finding solutions as well as sharing stories about our families.

With her planned departure, we added a new member to our group, Sean Clemens, who is so excited about the future and possibilities that one can’t help but be thankful he has joined our merry band.

But most of all, I am thankful for you, our readers, who allow me to continue to do what I love, sharing stories about the people of Boulder City.

Wishing you all a very happy Thanksgiving.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
G. Kevin Savord
Much can be done in an hour
By G. Kevin Savord Boulder City Review

Have you ever figured out just what an hour a day represents? How often have you wanted to do something but said, “I didn’t have the time”?

Consider alternative ideas for lawn’s replacement
By Alan Goya Special to the Boulder City Review

History is the story we want to pass on to future generations, hopefully somewhere they can find it. How we tell the story for future generations is the responsibility of the present generation.

City true winner from elections
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

After months of campaigning, the 2022 election is complete. Ballots have been counted and congratulations are in order for those who were elected.

(Kayla Kirk) Kayla Kirk
Low-cost grocery store needed
By Kayla Kirk Boulder City Review

One of the hot topics I’m hearing discussed in town is whether or not Boulder City needs a second grocery store. There is a question on the ballot this month (by the time this piece is published, the votes will have already been cast) regarding whether or not to allocate land at the corner of Veterans Memorial Drive and Boulder City Parkway for a shopping center that would include space for a new grocery store.

Rod Woodbury
Pelletier’s dedication was blessing for city
By Rod Woodbury Talk of the Town

After five years of service to Boulder City, Finance Director Diane Pelletier is retiring. I was mayor in 2018 when Interim City Manager Scott Hanson hired Diane. She came to us after 18 years of distinguished service for the Atlanta Regional Commission and 12 more for the Orange Water and Sewer Authority in North Carolina. We thought she was a major steal at the time. And she’s proved us right in every respect.

Ron Russ
Media is the mess-age
By Ron Russ Boulder City Review

My entire, mostly monolithic career was spent as a commercial broadcast professional. Knowing at an early age broadcast would be my chosen field, I took requisite communications studies preparatory to entering the business.

G. Kevin Savord
Land sale for grocer not in city’s best interest
By G. Kevin Savord Boulder City Review

Boulder City voters will have a chance to weigh in on whether or not the city should sell 16.3 acres of land for the development of a shopping center, primarily a grocery store. From a resident’s standpoint, a second grocery store would be nice, competition is often good and choice can benefit the consumer.

Preservation ordinance remains controversial
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

Last week, after years of discussion and planning, the City Council passed a new historic preservation ordinance.

(Kayla Kirk) Kayla Kirk
Attainable housing essential for city’s future
By Kayla Kirk Boulder City Review

Two years ago, while living in Henderson, I set up Zillow alerts for the 89005 zip code. That’s actually how I found my current home; Zillow sent me an email with a newly listed house in Boulder City and my husband and I set up a showing for the next day. But I digress.