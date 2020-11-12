Election should be wake-up call for nation

It is incredulous that a confused, frail 36-year United States senator and two-term vice president (who began his political career during Nixon’s first term) with an anemic political record, who rarely ventured more than 75 miles from his basement after 9 a.m., garnered almost 75 million votes.

My previous predictions that the mail-in ballots would be this election’s biggest problem and fraught with political chicanery have rung true.

Did Joe Biden know something we did not? Biden maintained a retiree’s schedule and lifestyle. He was hard-pressed to draw yawning crowds while an indefatigable Trump embarked on barnstorming tours unseen in presidential campaigns. Tens of thousands attended Trump rallies, while Biden-Harris events were embarrassingly sparse. Perhaps the Biden-Harris supporters were social distancing at 6 miles instead of 6 feet.

A three-year investigation, built on the lies of a fake dossier, and a subsequent impeachment that prosecuted Trump for Biden’s wrongdoings, failed to undo the 2016 election.

Democrat leaders promptly exploited the coronavirus pandemic by instituting stifling economic policies to ruin three years of record economic growth, historic criminal justice reform, record low minority and female unemployment, and an exploding middle-class lifestyle. Realizing they could not undo the 2016 presidential election, they began salivating over a mail-in ballot subterfuge that would ensure a 2020 victory.

Trump captured the largest ever Republican share of Hispanic and Black votes. More people, dead and alive, have voted. Furthermore, the Republicans lost no congressional seats and have retained control of the senate. The Democrats lost several congressional seats and did not achieve the blue wave propagated by their party, the pollsters and their allies in the press and social media.

Unless the Constitution was amended while everyone was distracted by the second largest political scandal in U.S. history, the media is not the final arbiter of a contested presidential election.

This mail-in ballot scheme is merely a continuation of the Russia and COVID protocol hoaxes manufactured to unseat an outsider who the American people duly elected in 2016.

The tentacles of the Chinese Communist Party run long, thick and deep throughout American academia, business, social media and the press. Unless Trump prevails, China’s influence will become stronger and more menacing.

Scores of nefarious high-ranking civil servants and other reprobates, especially those who were involved in the Clinton e-mail scheme, Obamagate, and the Hunter Biden global transactions, have breathed a sigh of relief. Additional lockdowns and dictatorial coronavirus protocols could be forthcoming.

If we lose our energy independence, hang on to your wallets, folks.

I believe Trump won the in-person voting handedly in enough states to carry him well past the 270 electoral college votes required to win. Judicial oversight of the deciphering, sorting and proper count of the mail-in ballots will be a Herculean test of America’s trust and patience.

This election should be a wake-up call regardless of how one voted. We cannot repeat this debacle of mail-in ballots.

This political ballyhoo should remind us this Thanksgiving season of how blessed we are to live in a country wherein our political desires are microscopically examined, eternally evaluated and incessantly reported. We must remain vigilant and not become a country where Josef Stalin’s statement, “Those who vote decide nothing. Those who count the vote decide everything” becomes true.

Notwithstanding who the commander-in-chief is, the Armed Forces of the United States holds steadfast in their commitment to protect America against all enemies foreign and domestic. There are no easy days in the military. Thank you, Boulder City, for your historic and continual support of our veterans.

Finally, happy birthday to the United States Marine Corps as it celebrate its 245th on Nov. 10. You Devil Dogs certainly know how to throw a party! Semper fi and oo-rah my brothers and sisters-in-arms.

Dan Jennings is a retired Army captain and a retired BCPD lieutenant. He can be reached at bcpd267@cox.net.

The opinions expressed above belong solely to the author and do not represent the views of the Boulder City Review. They have been edited solely for grammar, spelling and style, and have not been checked for accuracy of the viewpoints.