100°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Opinion

Election campaign never ends

By Kiernan McManus
September 4, 2019 - 3:11 pm
 

It seems that campaigns never end anymore either at the local or national level. But elections do occur and the citizens have an opportunity to select the people they believe will best represent their interests. Boulder City held a municipal election in June that brought changes to four of the five positions on the City Council. Some members were chosen by clear majorities and one position came down to a name being selected in a drawing.

The outcome is likely to result in a change of direction from previous City Councils. It is certainly my intent to work toward changes that will more directly benefit the residents of Boulder City.

There were significant differences in how the campaigns were financed for the people running for office. In the election for Mayor I personally contributed more than a fourth of the money for my campaign. The campaign of the former incumbent Mayor outspent my campaign 5 to 1. The other newly elected Council members also had smaller contribution amounts than the incumbent members of Council.

But even with the election having been concluded and the votes tallied a narrative is being created that seeks to question the decisions of the citizens. A narrative being a story line that takes or creates snippets of information to discredit decisions being made by the newly elected members of City Council. Narratives are often not based on facts but are more the stringing together of unrelated and sometimes false bits of information to present a picture that is nothing more than a mirage.

An example of a false narrative is one that the editor of this newspaper has helped along regarding an effort to smear the name of a grass roots group called the Boulder City Community Alliance. The beginning of this misleading story line was early in the campaign this year. A former (and failed) candidate for City Council submitted a form to the Nevada Secretary of State accusing this informal group of being a political action committee (PAC).

This newspaper ran a story “reporting” the submission of the form as a complaint. But the submission of the form never resulted in a complaint because the person submitting the form never provided any proof or documentation of any actions by the group or the individuals named.

This newspaper could have reported that by engaging in some basic journalism and contacting the Secretary’s office. The narrative, however, was not about facts but to create a smear against citizens exercising their First Amendment rights to freedom of speech and freedom of assembly.

The false narrative is being grown to include baseless allegations of Council members being influenced by the group or circumventing open meeting laws. But consider the source of the false information. Special interests are those that seek advantage for narrowly defined interests. When a loosely formed group of citizens advocates for broad interests such as maintaining our conservative growth in Boulder City it is not a special interest.

It should be noted as well that all three candidates for mayor this year attended a forum organized by the Community Alliance. The organizers of the Alliance later offered residents the opportunity to indicate their preference for each candidate. The organizers invited the community at large to attend the forum and indicate a preference as there is no membership in the group.

The editor of this newspaper attempted to misinterpret a letter from an organizer of the group refuting the characterization of the Alliance effort as a special interest. The letter was clearly intended to reveal the absurdity of such allegations. But by pulling words out of context it is possible to fuel the false narrative.

Unfortunately I believe the campaign and the false narratives will continue well beyond the election. That is where elections and campaigns are at this point in time.

On the bright side I would encourage the residents of Boulder City to listen a little less to what is being said and pay more attention to what I believe will be done in the coming months. There is a very bright side in Boulder City and actions will always speak louder than words.

Kiernan McManus is mayor of Boulder City. He is a native of Boulder City first elected to City Council in 2017.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Dave Nelson
Some things will be greatly missed
By Dave Nelson Boulder City Review

As our departure for Texas looms closer, there are a few contacts we have had in Boulder City that I particularly want to mention with my thanks. In many of those cases, we’ll be leaving an empty chair and just perhaps one of you out there would like to look into joining the team.

Retreat was real stand-up event
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

As you read this, I am standing at my newly cleaned desk. You might wonder why I am sharing such trivial and unimportant information. Well, it turns out it’s not so trivial and not so unimportant.

Jill Rowland-Lagan
Renewable energy helps Boulder City shine the way forward
By Jill Rowland-Lagan Special to the Boulder City Review

Boulder City has long led the state in the development and deployment of clean energy. From solar panels parked on our carport roofs to electric vehicle charging stations dotting our highway, Boulder City has always welcomed innovative, affordable clean energy. We serve as a clear example of the benefits Nevada can experience now that we’ve passed a bill doubling down on renewable energy through a renewable portfolio standard of 50 percent by 2030.

Patience needed to complete street project
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

And so it begins. On Monday, crews began the first stage for the revamping of Boulder City Parkway.

Roger Gros
Boulder City branding important
By Roger Gros Boulder City Review

A brand is very important to the success of any enterprise. In my business — the casino business — it’s crucial.

Veterans won’t go hungry at two free events
By Chuck N. Baker Veterans Reporter

After leaving active-duty life in the military, veterans today have an array of benefits covering many aspects of their lives at their disposal. Probably the best known are benefits offered by the Department of Veterans Affairs. But there are many public events that provide additional benefits to show appreciation for the work and sacrifices made by those who serve. Two such events are upcoming locally.

Emily Anderson
Mental well-being critical to child’s success
By Emily Anderson Boulder City Review

Now that school’s back in session, we need to have another talk about mental health and school concerning the kids that you care about.

Rose Ann Miele
Country needs less arguing, more learning
By Rose Ann Miele Boulder City Review

What do I want? I want a caring economy that works for everyone, and I do mean everyone. What do you want? I bet you want a caring economy that works for you, your family, the country and even for the world. If everyone wants the same thing, why do we argue?

Letter to the Editor, Aug. 15
By Boulder City Review

Alum shares memories of Boulder City’s past