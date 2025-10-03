DYI projects sometimes not as easy as they look

There are myriad DIY shows that inform and inspire folks to take on home projects.

The result has fostered an entire culture of weekend warriors and do-it-yourselfers. The downside, however, is these shows can set unrealistic expectations for project costs and timelines and not warn of potential risks and challenges.

Inspiration is great, but misconception isn’t. In “reality programming,” projects, in reality, are never as easy as they appear to be on TV—a point I often emphasized to warn viewers when I hosted my own DIY series. Often, what looks “easy as pie” on TV can turn out to be as difficult as, well, pie for anyone who has attempted a homemade pie crust …with the results being far more devastating than a ruined dessert.

What if you’re in the middle of a project and it all goes south? Per Murphy’s law, “anything that can go wrong will go wrong” and anyone who has ever tackled a home improvement project knows this to be true. I don’t care if you’re a 25-year construction veteran or DIY newbie. Parts don’t fit, tiles break, measurements don’t add up—you just can’t anticipate everything.I remember opening up a wall in the kitchen of a 75-year-old house to install a through-the-wall air conditioning unit. The walls were tiled floor to ceiling—original white subway tile with a real crackle finish from age—beautiful and not something I was about to cut through. The only space to install was a spot high above the stove where there wasn’t tile.

Knowing it was a gas stove, I wasn’t concerned about a gas line obstructing my cut because the line ran from the basement, well out of my way. Unbeknownst to me there was another gas line running to a second kitchen in an upstairs apartment. Do you see where this is going? Pulling out the section of wall I discovered a gas line smack in the middle of where I needed to install the unit. Oops! After shouting a few expletives, I realized I had better start using my mind instead of losing it. Taking a deep breath, the answer became obvious—I had to re-pipe the gas line to go up and around the opening, like a detour. It added more work, time and materials, but the point is, I got it done.

Sharon Stone once said, “It’s not how you fall, it’s how you get up.” I’ll add to that, “It’s not about the break, it’s about how you fix it.”

Accept that snafus are inherent in DIY and know that the best possible tool you can arm yourself with is the right attitude. If you’re ever mid-DIY project and get stuck up the ole creek, stay positive and keep the following tips in mind so you won’t be there without a paddle.

• Familiarize yourself beforehand. Become acquainted with all tools, parts, and safety measures before getting started on your project.

• Know what factors will affect your project. Research dry time, cure time, etc. and what systems or utilities would need to be shut down during the project. For example, replacing a shut-off valve to your toilet may require shutting off all the water to your house.

• Be patient with yourself. If Rome wasn’t built in a day, your closet organizer may not be either.

• Be methodical, working systematically and neatly. This way, if you get stuck, you’ll know exactly where you are in the project. Plus, in a tidy work space, you won’t risk tripping or knocking over materials.

• Step back if you hit a rough spot. Sometimes taking a break is all you need to come up with a fresh solution.

• Set yourself up for success. Be informed about your project, equipped with the right tools, and prepared with a realistic budget and time frame for its completion.

• Panicking is a waste of time. If you run into a problem you can’t solve, calm down and call in a professional—have the name and number of one on hand in case you get in over your head.