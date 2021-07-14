96°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Opinion

Does city desire family housing?

By Eric Lundgaard Special to the Boulder City Review
July 14, 2021 - 3:14 pm
 
Eric Lundgaard
Eric Lundgaard

Many issues seem to be a perpetual part of Boulder City politics. One of those that always seems to arise during an election is how does Boulder City continue to keep our schools filled with children? Over half the population of Boulder City is older than 50.

The logic encourages that it might be useful to attract younger families to Boulder City for the city to remain demographically resilient.

In reading the Sunday, May 9, (Las Vegas) Review-Journal, I had to laugh. StoryBook Homes at Cadence in Henderson is building 1,500- to 1,800-square-foot homes starting in “the upper $300,000s.” StoryBook Homes is also building homes in Boulder City. I attempted to buy one of those homes on one of the cheapest lots. With minor upgrades the price became $511,000. Housing prices continue to climb throughout Clark County.

Boulder City appears to be missing a unified directive concerning housing. Since the community is controlling growth, it would benefit from strategic initiatives concerning city property offered for development using requests for proposals that meet community objectives. For example, the City Council worked together to accomplish the last subdivision on the back half of the municipal golf course, which provided the funds to buy the Eldorado Valley.

If Boulder City wants to attract young families, homes starting at $600,000 to $700,000 will not accomplish that objective. The city is limited to 120 development units per year.

If the community, if the City Council, wants to attract young families, new housing must be smaller in size like the Cadence community in Henderson. The minimum house in StoryBook Homes in Boulder City is over 2,000 square feet. That is most of the problem.

The City Council in its RFPs for StoryBook could have asked for smaller size housing in the range of 1,500 to 1,800 square feet to be built at the property called Boulder Hills Estates at Adams (Boulevard) and Bristlecone (Drive). Boulder City accommodated StoryBook Homes to build a subdivision. The price per acre of land to be sold at StoryBook’s request was going to be $300,000 per acre regardless of when StoryBook built the homes. While property values were rising, StoryBook continued to buy land for $300,000 per acre in the first, second and four years later, the third phase. What did Boulder City get for its developer largess?

Boulder City needs a strategic unified approach to government once again that works to gain benefits for the community instead of a developer. Hopefully, our new City Council will enjoy the benefits of creating a strategic initiative benefiting the community’s unified perspective.

The opinions expressed above belong solely to the author and do not represent the views of the Boulder City Review. They have been edited solely for grammar, spelling and style, and have not been checked for accuracy of the viewpoints.

Eric Lundgaard is a former mayor and City Council member and president of the Aquarian Theosophy Foundation.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Extend warm welcome to new council members
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

Tuesday, the city welcomed its two new council members, Matt Fox and Sherri Jorgensen. I wish them all the best as they begin this new chapter in their lives.

Rose Ann Miele
Some information bears repeating — often
By Rose Ann Miele Boulder City Review

So often we say or write something and the intended audience takes it in a completely different way from what you planned or ignores it totally. What do you do?

As water levels at Lake Mead continue to diminish, conservation remains essential.
Commentary: Water conservation remains key to sustainable future
By John Entsminger Special to the Boulder City Review

The last time Lake Mead was at 35 percent capacity, it was being filled in the 1930s. While ongoing drought and climate change have created an uncomfortable reality and stressed water supplies, the Southern Nevada Water Authority has been preparing for this for almost 20 years. Now, with a federal shortage declaration just weeks away, our community’s commitment to conserving our limited water resources takes on a new urgency as we strive to protect the vibrancy of the place that more than two million of us call home.

Public utility commission needed for social media
By Dan Jennings Boulder City Review

Holding and reading a newspaper is old school these days. However, Facebook, and other social media platforms, have given us the power of instant feedback. I said in a previous column that all feedback is good, even when it is negative.

Enjoy July’s many gifts
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

Today is July 1 and it marks the beginning of one of my favorite months of the year.

Kiernan McManus
New leaders will bring fresh perspective to city
By Kiernan McManus A Word From the Mayor

The recent municipal election resulted in two new council members being elected. I congratulate Sherri Jorgensen and Matt Fox on their elections and welcome their input on City Council.

Rose Ann Miele
All Americans deserve health care
By Rose Ann Miele Boulder City Review

Who out there likes to see people suffer? Raise your hand, please. I am dead serious.

Better spending would leave funds for pool
By Jesus Velasquez Special to the Boulder City Review

Neighbors, I have lived in Boulder City since 1979 and the new pool was just being built. Now the discussion (is) of a new pool to replace the old pool and the main topic is money.

Good changes on horizon
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

Changes are on the horizon for Boulder City residents. While change and the unknown future can sometimes be scary, in this case, it is not.

G. Kevin Savord
Being a dad brings great joy
By G. Kevin Savord Boulder City Review

Father’s Day was founded in Spokane, Washington, at the YMCA in 1910 by Sonora Smart Dodd. Its first celebration was in the Spokane YMCA on June 19, 1910. The Civil War veteran William Jackson Smart was a single parent who raised his six children there. Because Dodd’s father was born in June, she encouraged churches in her area to honor fathers that month.