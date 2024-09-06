Dirty grills may make you sick

By this time of year your BBQ and/or smoker have probably seen a lot of action. No matter if they’re steel, porcelain coated, or cast-iron grates — stick happens. Sure, some grates are more prone to buildup, especially cast-iron ones that aren’t properly maintained with regular oiling (seasoning), but even the easier to clean porcelain-coated grates accumulate stuck-on food.

By this time of year your BBQ and/or smoker have probably seen a lot of action. No matter if they’re steel, porcelain coated, or cast-iron grates — stick happens. Sure, some grates are more prone to buildup, especially cast-iron ones that aren’t properly maintained with regular oiling (seasoning), but even the easier to clean porcelain-coated grates accumulate stuck-on food.

For myriad reasons, keeping clean grates is paramount for best barbecuing, but first and foremost, it’s hazardous to your health if you don’t. Dirty grates can harbor bacteria, virus, mold and toxins. Food bits can attract insects and rodents that will introduce more germs (even waste) to your grates. As it is, food-borne illnesses rise during summer months—yes, summer food poisoning is a thing. Per the CDC, “Rates of food poisoning increase in summer months because bacteria grow faster in warmer weather. Eating food left in the Danger Zone (40°F to 140°F) for too long can make people sick.”

In addition to the higher risks of food poisoning, substantial research links chemicals produced from grilling to carcinogens—agents that promote the development of cancer. “Cooking meat at high temperatures produces cancer-causing chemicals called hetero-cyclic amines (HCAs), particularly if it produces char marks…”— Cedars-Sinai.org. Char residue that transfers to food along with higher levels of smoke from greasy grates increase the amount of carcinogens created every time you grill.

Then there’s taste. I’ve heard of folks not cleaning their grills claiming “it adds flavor.” It adds something, all right, but flavor is not one of them—unless you like the bitter, muddy flavor of contaminated grease and charred food bits. Grilling on clean grates preserves the flavors of what you’re cooking, plus you can control the amount of grill marks or desired charring. Also, built-up grime on and between grate gaps will limit your barbecue’s ability to transfer heat evenly, therefore impeding even cooking and a good sear. It will also slow down cooking time and increase flame flare-ups.

Lastly, consider the “health” of your barbecue. Dirty grates as well as buildup on burners, sides and bottom of the unit will promote rust and the premature aging of your barbecue. Regular cleaning and maintenance will assure you get more years out of your grill.

When it comes to cleaning your grates, proceed with caution. Choosing the wrong tools or chemicals can damage your grill, and more importantly, create a health hazard. We’ve all seen or used metal BBQ brushes. The problem is stray metal bristles can remain on the grill, and end up in your food and subsequently in your mouth or GI tract. “…a woman in Connecticut needed emergency surgery to remove a wire barbecue brush bristle from her digestive tract… [She] was rushed to the hospital by her husband after feeling a sharp and unusual pain in her stomach. That pain was caused by a single stray bristle that had fallen off the metal grill cleaning brush and found its way into the hamburger she ate…After a CT scan showed the wire, doctors were able to remove it from her stomach through laparoscopic surgery”—CBSNews.com. AARP reports over 130 ER visits per year from a wayward grill brush bristle.

It’s best to follow manufacturer’s recommendations to properly clean your grill. Another safe route is to soak dirty grates in hot water mixed with a degreaser. Then use a stainless-steel chainmail scrubber. For routine cleaning, use a non-toxic cleaner like Simple Green No Scent BBQ Grill Cleaner Foam with a non-metal grill brush. I personally stick a fork in half a lemon to wipe down my grates before grilling. Remember to adequately heat up your grill before use to help prevent sticking.

If you like gadgets, Grillbot, LLC claims to have created the world’s first grill cleaning robot. I’ve never tried a Grillbot, but it looks promising.