Opinion

December wonderful time to be in BC

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment
November 30, 2022 - 5:15 pm
 

As Andy Williams once sang, “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year.”

Starting today, Boulder City truly comes alive for the holidays. It’s that wonderful time of the year that we all look forward to.

Whether you prefer religious or secular celebrations, you’re bound to find something that will make you smile.

There are parades on land and water, holiday craft bazaars, festive lights, music galore and plenty of opportunities to visit with Santa and enjoy a cup of hot cocoa on a cold day or night.

Community events begin with tonight’s Luminaria and Las Posadas and conclude on New Year’s Eve when Dale Ryan and Dyanah Musgrave turn off the lights at their home on Fifth Street for the year.

In between you can attend the Community Club’s Doodlebug Craft Bazaar, have your picture taken with Santa Claus at the chamber of commerce’s Picture Party, shop downtown at the new Jingle Jam, wear your ugliest Christmas sweater for the wine walk or enjoy a retelling of Charles Dickens’ classic holiday tale, “A Christmas Carol,” at the library.

For those who like a bit of history or tradition with their celebration, head over to the Nevada State Railroad Museum for a ride on a historic train or to listen to a telling of a Christmas story. There are options for day or evening rides on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

There’s even the opportunity to view classic cars while helping brighten the holiday season for children or senior citizens in need at the inaugural Al Stevens Christmas toy drive car show.

We did our best to compile a list of activities and apologize to anyone we missed. (For next year, please send notices to news@bouldercityreview.com about your event as soon as possible so they can be included.)

All the events are a big part of the holiday celebration that we love. Another is our own annual Christmas cookie and coloring contests. Today we introduce you to the winners. They all did a fabulous job and are well-deserving of the honor.

This year’s coloring entries were outstanding. From our youngest entrant, who is just 4 years old, to our oldest, who is 89, their artistic abilities came through with flying colors, pun intended. There was so much creativity it inspired us to kick our own talents up a notch or two.

You can judge for yourself as they will be featured in the windows of our office on Nevada Way throughout the month.

And we are especially pleased we could bring back the cookie contest after a two-year hiatus because of COVID-19.

Though there were fewer entries than in years past, the judges did not have an easier time selecting their favorite. In fact, it was quite a battle between the top two.

The winner, Christmas Jewels made Cheryl Dougherty, were a standout because of their taste as well as their versatility. The blend of toasted coconut on the outside and sweet jam centers pushed them slightly ahead. The judges especially liked the huckleberry jam she used, making them beautiful as well as delicious.

We hope you will add them to your holiday lineup. The recipe is featured on page 9.

As community events wind down and give way to family celebrations as the month progresses, we wish you a holiday season that is merry and bright.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.

