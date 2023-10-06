88°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City, NV
Opinion

Community-powered utility benefits BC residents

By Joe Hard Boulder City Mayor
October 5, 2023 - 8:35 pm
 

This week, I’d like to take some time to appreciate Boulder City’s Utilities Department, which provides power to residential and business customers.

Please join me in celebrating Public Power Week this Sunday, which started on Oct. 1 and runs through Saturday, Oct. 7.

Boulder City is one of 2,000 public power utilities that provide electricity to 49 million people across the country. Like many other public power utilities, Boulder City staff is always looking at ways to improve and protect our infrastructure to ensure safe, reliable, affordable, sustainable, and customer-focused service for many years to come.

We are still one of the lowest-cost providers in the country. Boulder City receives more than half of its power from renewable hydroelectric sources (forty percent is generated by the engineering wonder that built our community – Hoover Dam; Glen Canyon Dam on Lake Powell provides twelve percent). About a quarter of our power comes from solar energy from Townsite Solar, the other quarter from natural gas.

We are Clean, Green Boulder City in many ways.

Power use ranges from approximately 10 megawatts (MW) of power in more temperate months to about 50 MW on a peak summer day. Getting energy on the hottest of days can present a challenge.

That is why the city is also a member of the Silver State Energy Association. Silver State schedules power purchases and delivery for Boulder City as well as for other entities in Southern Nevada. Think of it like buying in bulk – when Silver State buys for multiple communities, cost savings are passed on to Boulder City customers.

As a not-for-profit public power utility, our loyalty is to our customers – not stockholders. Boulder City’s utility cannot generate a profit and is an enterprise fund, which means it is a self-supporting government fund, selling goods and services to the public for a fee. Last week, during the regular City Council meeting, I had the opportunity to shake hands with many of the employees who work for Boulder City’s Utilities Department. These workers play a key role in keeping our community up and running daily, often working crazy hours on the hottest of days to keep our power going.

Public power thrives because we are community-owned and governed by local decision-making. Boulder City is fortunate to have Department Director Joe Stubitz (who I’ve known since he was a child) supervising William Bruninga, Josh Hardy, Skip Spilman, and the technicians and lineworkers who care about the community and take pride in serving our friends and neighbors. I also would like to salute the members of our Utility Advisory Committee, who keep City Council and the city manager informed of community concerns and trends in the industry.

This year, Joe Stubitz is working to educate a future generation of potential public power employees. He is working with Martha P. King Elementary School to teach youth about the work of his staff and hopefully inspire future leaders for Boulder City’s Utilities Department.

Thank you to Boulder City’s Electrical workers for all that they do to keep our lights on. We appreciate you this week and every week.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The art of cruising in Boulder City
The art of cruising in Boulder City
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Just about everybody remembers their first car. It was that first real sense of independence while feeling like something between still wanting to watch the occasional Saturday morning cartoon and being an adult.

Confessions of a former small-city mayor
Confessions of a former small-city mayor
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

I moved to Boulder City with my family in 1981, 20 years after the city became incorporated. Boulder City had about 8,000 people at the time while Clark County had less than half a million people. Do 8,000 citizens constitute a small city? I don’t know.

Park service relies upon its volunteers
By Traci Decker National Park Service

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, volunteers donate more than 4.1 billion hours annually, contributing $122.9 billion each year to the U.S. economy.

“Some people have real problems”
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

A wise man (OK, it was George Carlin…) once said that life is just a series of dogs. I told my wife before that it may be easier to gauge the length of our union by the number of boxes of doggie ashes on the shelf than to remember exactly how many years (39 days short of 35 1/2 years as of the date of this issue of the newspaper for those keeping track at home).

Christmas in September?
Christmas in September?
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

It’s Christmas this month. I know it’s only September, but still, it’s that time of year as far as the Marine Corps is concerned. That’s because the organization has been mailing out its annual charity letters, asking for donations for the Toys for Tots campaign.

Fighting fire with desire
Fighting fire with desire
By Rod Woodbury

Boulder City’s fire department has been busy lately. Busy, that is, preparing. Like any good firefighters, the best work they’ll ever do doesn’t involve actual fires. Rather, it involves prevention, education, training, and readiness, just in case those rare emergencies arise.

(Photo courtesy of Boulder City) Boulder City Police Chief Tim Shea
BCPD invites you to National Night Out on Oct. 3
By Tim Shea Boulder City Police Chief

Policing is a career that requires men and women with skills, patience and understanding. The Boulder City Police Department is filled with officers who truly care for this community and the people in it.

Hangar leases: Attempting to set the record straight
Hangar leases: Attempting to set the record straight

The recent articles, along with a letter to the editor concerning the newly-adopted airport hangar leases, gave the impression to the reader that the citizens of Boulder City are being cheated out of potential airport revenue.

Rifle and Pistol Club important to BC, region
Rifle and Pistol Club important to BC, region

Buying, owning and carrying firearms is easy in Nevada. Every good gun owner will tell you that safe habits, a sense of caution and practice are critical for safe firearms ownership. Learning these values can help keep you – and the people around you – safe. Here in Boulder City, the Rifle and Pistol Club has been teaching safe handling and use of firearms for more than 60 years.

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Happy with article