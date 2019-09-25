84°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Opinion

Commitment to quality remains steadfast

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment
September 25, 2019 - 3:38 pm
 

It takes a lot to get us cynical journalists excited, especially these days when even admitting you’re a journalist can lead to a sticky situation.

It’s been rough for the past couple of years as cries of “fake news” and “bias” have been issued across the nation, throughout the state and even locally. Journalists have been targeted and accused of a variety of misdoings whenever the news that is being delivered doesn’t support the beliefs of those making the accusations.

Yet, those of us in the business know that what we do doesn’t accurately represent the feelings that are so pervasive across the country. While it may not be true for all journalists, I know that the news that comes out of this office is as factual and unbiased as we can possibly make it — with the exception of opinion pieces, which, by their very nature, are supposed to let people express their innermost thoughts.

Occasionally, people in the community recognize our commitment to quality journalism. But what really got us excited was that our peers in the industry recognize that commitment as well.

Saturday, the Boulder City Review was presented with the top award in the state for general excellence among community newspapers. It was the second year in a row we have received the honor.

I can assure you it takes a lot of hard work and dedication to produce an award-winning newspaper each week. It hasn’t been easy and more than once everyone in this office has doubted themselves and if what we were doing mattered.

It does.

So, yes, I’m proud and I’m excited to have been a part of this effort.

And so is our reporter, Celia Shortt Goodyear, who told me, “It’s been a difficult year in the field of journalism, but pushing through those challenges and having our hard work honored by the Nevada Press Association makes it worth it.”

In all, we brought home 11 awards from the state contest. They recognized our writing, our photography and our design/look. As with the award for general excellence, several of the others were our second consecutive top honor. We must be doing something right.

Even some of our fellow journalists from across the state are envious of our accomplishments and have vowed to work hard to knock us off our perch.

While we are a bit giddy about the honors, we are not content to rest on our laurels. We remain deeply committed to producing an award-winning newspaper each week.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Roger Gros
Boulder City attractive for many reasons
By Roger Gros Boulder City Review

Last month I talked about the branding of Boulder City and how the “World Away for a Day” might be a little misleading and limiting.

Army association provides support for national security
By Chuck N. Baker Veterans Reporter

When it comes to organizations that support veterans, there are many to choose from. Each group has its own qualifications for membership and some are limited to a specific service connection. Examples are the Vietnam Veterans of America and the Korean War Veterans. Some groups are inclusive of all military services but have other requirements for membership, such as the Disabled American Veterans and the Blinded Veterans Association.

Letter to the Editor, Sept. 26
By Boulder City Review

Old airport proposals lacked consideration of neighbors

Smith’s, Burk’s legacies live on
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

This week marked the passing of two people who played key roles in Boulder City’s history.

Rose Ann Miele
Green New Deal aims to improve lives
By Rose Ann Miele Boulder City Review

A few weeks ago, I went into a bar at 2 o’clock in the afternoon. As I walked in, I was greeted by three Boulder City gentlemen I hadn’t seen in some time. Of course, the first thing they asked was why I was in a bar at two in the afternoon. I explained I was having a meeting, and they hadn’t seen me because I had been really busy with some serious “stuff.”

Dave Nelson
Museum is about more than just choo choos
By Dave Nelson Boulder City Review

The Boulder City Chamber of Commerce and the Southern Nevada Railroad Museum co-sponsored a rather unusual community briefing in a facility on Yucca Street on Sept. 12.

Letters on writing desk
Letters to the Editor, Sept. 19
By Boulder City Review

Committee will bring needed details about pool, finances

Slow, steady a winning combination
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

It’s been said that if you slow down they will catch you. I didn’t really know who they were or why that would be a bad thing until last week.

Gun control not answer to violent crimes
By Dan Jennings Boulder City Review

If you did not grow up in an alcoholic, addict-enabling, dysfunctional environment, you are living in one now.

National splash leads to fraudster’s capture
By Tanya Vece TBT by Tanya

It’s rare to find someone who doesn’t appreciate a great mystery, which is why I am so intrigued by Boulder City’s tie to the documentary-style TV show “Unsolved Mysteries.” One of my readers, Carole Neat, recently emailed me a tip about a shyster businessman who swindled millions of dollars from investors only to be caught at a local hotel.