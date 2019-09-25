Commitment to quality remains steadfast

It takes a lot to get us cynical journalists excited, especially these days when even admitting you’re a journalist can lead to a sticky situation.

It takes a lot to get us cynical journalists excited, especially these days when even admitting you’re a journalist can lead to a sticky situation.

It’s been rough for the past couple of years as cries of “fake news” and “bias” have been issued across the nation, throughout the state and even locally. Journalists have been targeted and accused of a variety of misdoings whenever the news that is being delivered doesn’t support the beliefs of those making the accusations.

Yet, those of us in the business know that what we do doesn’t accurately represent the feelings that are so pervasive across the country. While it may not be true for all journalists, I know that the news that comes out of this office is as factual and unbiased as we can possibly make it — with the exception of opinion pieces, which, by their very nature, are supposed to let people express their innermost thoughts.

Occasionally, people in the community recognize our commitment to quality journalism. But what really got us excited was that our peers in the industry recognize that commitment as well.

Saturday, the Boulder City Review was presented with the top award in the state for general excellence among community newspapers. It was the second year in a row we have received the honor.

I can assure you it takes a lot of hard work and dedication to produce an award-winning newspaper each week. It hasn’t been easy and more than once everyone in this office has doubted themselves and if what we were doing mattered.

It does.

So, yes, I’m proud and I’m excited to have been a part of this effort.

And so is our reporter, Celia Shortt Goodyear, who told me, “It’s been a difficult year in the field of journalism, but pushing through those challenges and having our hard work honored by the Nevada Press Association makes it worth it.”

In all, we brought home 11 awards from the state contest. They recognized our writing, our photography and our design/look. As with the award for general excellence, several of the others were our second consecutive top honor. We must be doing something right.

Even some of our fellow journalists from across the state are envious of our accomplishments and have vowed to work hard to knock us off our perch.

While we are a bit giddy about the honors, we are not content to rest on our laurels. We remain deeply committed to producing an award-winning newspaper each week.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.