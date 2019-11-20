44°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Boulder City NV
Opinion

Columnists sought: Share your opinion with us

By Boulder City Review
November 20, 2019 - 3:13 pm
 

Do you have a passion for words? A burning desire to see your name in print? An opinion worth sharing with others?

We are looking for you. The Boulder City Review is seeking local residents who are interested in writing a monthly column.

All we need is between 500 and 700 words about issues that are important to you and your fellow readers of the Boulder City Review.

In return, you will receive praise, criticism, comments and appreciation. Oh, and there’s a small stipend, too.

If you are interested, please send a couple samples of your writing to editor Hali Bernstein Saylor at hsaylor@reviewjournal.com. Please include your name, a short biography and your contact information, along with why you feel you would be a good columnist.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Council lifts veil on selection process
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

Congratulations are in order for Boulder City’s newest council member, Judith Hoskins, as well as to existing members of the City Council for how they selected her.

Nation needs economic justice for all
By Rose Ann Miele Boulder City Review

Did you ever wonder why some people almost automatically think you disagree with them even before they know what you have in common? I think all of us have much more in common than issues that we disagree upon.

Letters to the Editor, Nov. 21
By Boulder City Review

Thanks to Scouts, residents for food donations

Count your blessings
By Dan Jennings Boulder City Review

C.S. Lewis said, “You can’t go back and change the beginning, but you can start where you are and change the ending.”

City, residents have much to be thankful for
By Kiernan McManus A Word from the Mayor

The time of year approaches to again celebrate Thanksgiving and the blessings we enjoy. And surely living in Boulder City is one of those things to celebrate. The city recently hosted some of our major events of the year with Art in the Park and the Wurst Festival. Each of the events looked to be successful. And, of course, the weather has turned to the range of delightful after the summer heat, with just a touch of winter recently.

Dave Nelson
Deeply held beliefs continue to split nation
By Dave Nelson Boulder City Review

As I sit at my keyboard, my mind wanders to national events. What’s going on? Will our president be the president by the holidays? How will the stock market be?