56°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Opinion

Columnists sought

By Boulder City Review
March 9, 2022 - 3:35 pm
 

Do you have a passion for words? A burning desire to see your name in print? An opinion worth sharing with others?

We are looking for you. The Boulder City Review is seeking local residents who are interested in writing a monthly column.

All we need is between 500 and 700 words about issues that are important to you and your fellow readers of the Boulder City Review.

In return, you will receive praise, criticism, comments and appreciation. Oh, and there’s a small stipend, too.

If you are interested, please send a couple samples of your writing to editor Hali Bernstein Saylor at hsaylor@reviewjournal.com. Please include your name, a short biography and your contact information, along with why you feel you would be a good columnist.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Mudslinging calls for political moms
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

Election season began in earnest Monday when the filing period for candidates opened.

Rod Woodbury
City’s outside legal expenses require monitoring
By Rod Woodbury Talk of the Town

Boulder City pays City Attorney Brittany Walker an annual salary of $125,000, plus extensive insurance coverage, PERS contributions, paid leave and other benefits. But the city also pays hundreds of thousands of dollars each year to outside attorneys. For instance, in fiscal year 2020-21, the amount paid to outside legal counsel was almost $700,000, pushing the city’s annual legal expenses that year close to $1 million.

Coming election critical for city
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

Election season is upon us. If you haven’t noticed the signs, all you need to do is take a drive through the community and Southern Nevada.

Eric Lundgaard
Country’s actions sparked by leaders’ consciousness
By Eric Lundgaard Special to the Boulder City Review

All behavior arises from consciousness. Both Russia and the USA are second ray of consciousness nations. I am the second ray of consciousness and the reader is most likely the second ray of consciousness. I bring the reader’s attention to both of these nations since they are a comprehensive display of the consciousness, in an international setting.

G. Kevin Savord
Damper needed on new construction
By G. Kevin Savord Boulder City Review

Several months ago, the vice president of the United States, Kamala Harris, visited the Lake Mead National Recreation Area area to bring to the nation’s attention the significance of the drought situation in the West. I applaud her for bringing this critical drought circumstance to the forefront.

City will pay cost of ignoring climate change
By George Rhee Special to the Boulder City Review

About 100 years ago, on Thursday, Jan. 26, 1922, at 10 a.m., eight members of the Colorado River Commission gathered for the first time at the offices of the U.S. Department of Commerce in Washington, D.C. Over the next 11 months, they negotiated the details of the Colorado River Compact signed on Nov. 24, 1922. (Herbert) Hoover, then secretary of commerce, stated: “It is hoped that such an agreement … will prevent endless litigation which will inevitably arise in the conflict of states’ rights.”

Alycia Calvert
Sportsmanship matters
By Alycia Calvert Boulder City Review

If you are like me, your kids are involved in, probably too many, different sports and activities. One of my favorite things is to see my kids busy. We’ve done most of the recreation center sports: baseball, flag football and soccer, and we’re finishing up his first season playing basketball.

Stories of Black history inspirational
By Charm McElree Special to the Boulder City Review

Growing up in the ’50s I was never taught the contributions made by the black community in our history class. By engaging in this celebration every year, I have been encouraged to learn more about the accomplishments made by people of color in our country’s history.

Daniel Benyshek
Most dangerous pandemic? Misinformation
By Daniel Benyshek Boulder City Review

Gov. (Steve) Sisolak made headlines recently by lifting Nevada’s mask mandate that was enacted in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The move, mirrored in several other states last week, reflected sharp declines in several key public health indicators, and signaled the welcome news that the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic may be behind us.

Timing perfect for football, flings, film
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

Call it the perfect storm. This weekend’s calendar is filled with events and holidays that are sure to create matrimonial bliss for many.