Opinion

City’s enduring dedication to historic preservation

By Rod Woodbury
December 12, 2024 - 5:02 pm
 

The true spirit of Christmas has always been more about giving than getting. “For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten Son … .” (John 3:16). Yet too many of us increasingly focus on the receiving side of that equation.

Of course, as children it’s fun and magical to wake up early on Christmas morning and see what presents Santa left under the tree. But during the holidays, are we also helping our children experience the even greater joys of giving? And equally as important, are we experiencing those joys ourselves?

Our celebration of Christmas should be a reflection of the selfless love taught by Jesus Christ himself. Remember, too, that the best gifts aren’t material. They can’t be placed in a box and neatly wrapped. Physical gifts are just symbols for the real gifts. The real gifts are largely invisible and can only be felt with our hearts.

Real giving happens when we give of ourselves. Every one of us can give the gift of a friendly smile. We can light the world with kindness. We can lend our helping hands to those in need. We can share good tidings of great joy by singing carols. Each of us can have an understanding heart and be a shoulder to cry on.

We can all be peacemakers. We can mourn with those who have lost a loved one. We can comfort others who are down on their luck financially or who have experienced a disruptive catastrophe in their lives. We can forgive those who have wronged or offended us. We can all love and serve our neighbors. Each of us can strive to heal a broken relationship.

You and I can give the supernal gift of our time and attention. We can be good listeners. We can worship together. We can pass along a legacy of integrity and trust by the way we live our lives. We can show our appreciation for the blessings others have bestowed on us with genuine expressions of thanks.

Giving, not getting, kindles the real joy of Christmas. So, this holiday season, give the eternal gift of yourself and watch the ripple effect manifest itself for good in a thousand ways you never even imagined. Then it really will be the most wonderful time of year.

The Boulder City Historic District embodies the unique historic, architectural, and cultural heritage that defines our community. The area was listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is comprised of more than 500 residential and commercial buildings from the city’s formative years (1931–1945), reflecting its construction and early operational phase of Hoover Dam. Recognizing the district as a valuable community asset, the city later created the Historic District, regulations and various resources to ensure the preservation and improvement of its historic buildings.

We all love Boulder City. It’s quaint, quiet, and we have the lowest crime rates in the state. Sex trafficking may feel like a “big city problem” to many residents in our community. But we are just 30 minutes from a city where thousands of people are victimized every year. According to Awaken Justice Nevada:

“Tis the season to be jolly!” Indeed, but with elevated stress levels during the holidays, I sooner find myself saying “Calgon, take me away!” For those of you unfamiliar with this phrase, it’s from a 70s TV ad where a stressed-out woman is unraveling over “the traffic, the boss, the baby, the dog!” She rescues herself by losing her cares in the luxury of a Calgon bath. I mistakenly thought Calgon was a bubble bath, but it’s actually the trade name for complex salt, Sodium hexametaphosphate (NaPO3)6. Simply put, it’s a water softener.

“Don’t forget you are up for a column this week,” read the text on my phone Monday morning. It was a message from Review Editor Ron Eland and, oops, I had forgotten.

Reducing veteran suicide remains a top priority for Congress, the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and the veteran community.

“You must pay taxes. But there’s no law that says you gotta leave a tip.” – Morgan Stanley

There is an old saying that claims, “What doesn’t get measured, doesn’t get done.”