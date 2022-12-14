City’s Christmas spirit magical

December may be my favorite month. There is something about the holiday season that melts away the responsibilities and pain points of everyday life. Even now that I’m an adult and I’ve peeked behind the curtain of what makes the “magic” of Christmas, I can still appreciate the familiar trappings and wonderment of the holiday season. And I truly believe that nowhere does Christmas quite like Boulder City.

(Kayla Kirk) Kayla Kirk

Trees wrapped in lights inviting you on a stroll downtown and wreaths set atop old-fashioned lamp posts is a small town at its finest. We can boast of our Christmas train that transports us to a winter wonderland filled with festive music, delicious hot cocoa, and even some desert “snow.”

No street has light displays quite as impressive as Fifth Street; the two residences (dubbed “The Christmas House” and “The Festive House” in our household) spend hours of their free time transforming their homes into joyous destinations for their neighbors. My children ask every night if we can drive through town to look at the lights. There’s something special about loading them in the back of the car, each kid clutching their fuzzy blanket, to hear them “ooh” and “aah” over every twinkling light.

The entire town (or what feels like it) gathers together to sip hot cocoa and watch their neighbors celebrate the spirit of the season during the Christmas parade. And my husband, a born-and-raised Boulderite, has not been able to adequately explain to me what a Jingle Cat is exactly but I do know that it’s an important part of the holiday season around here.

Southern Nevada unfortunately lacks some of the quintessential Christmas experiences. There’s not much sledding or sleigh riding to be had here. As a child, sometimes I felt like I was missing out. I wanted my own Frosty the Snowman adventure, but that’s difficult to accomplish with nary a snowflake in sight. I went my entire childhood without ever building a snowman.

As an adult, I can appreciate the abundance of Christmas spirit that Boulder City drums up every year. It’s easy to lose some of the Christmas whimsy in a larger city when everything is spread out across dozens of neighborhoods and shopping centers. But Boulder City keeps that magic contained and it feels like the whole dang town is its own Christmas village.

Sometimes all the magic you need can be found in a hot chocolate from the Dam Roast House and a visit to the town Christmas tree. Who needs snow when you have a sweet hot beverage on a chilly day? And Santa in an electric Ferris Wheel! And Jingle Cat!

Whether you’ve lived in Boulder City for three weeks or 30 years, I hope you’re able to enjoy its magic every day of this holiday season. Take a break from the hustle and bustle and set aside 30 minutes to drive around and see our town at its best and brightest. You won’t regret it.

Merry Christmas to those who celebrate and happy holidays to all.

Kayla Kirk is a lactation educator in the Las Vegas Valley. She holds degrees in psychology and perinatal education from Boston University and the University of California, San Diego.