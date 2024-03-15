City Talk: Start 2024 fresh with the Big Clean

As the weather warms up, we all start considering spring cleaning activities around the house.

It’s important to be sure that you are discarding items properly. For example, there are items that contain hazardous materials that can endanger those who pick up your trash, or create environmental headaches once sent to the landfill.

And those bills you get in the mail could contain private identification information that, in the wrong hands, can lead to identity theft or fraudulent account access. Boulder City staff are once again teaming up with the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce to help you organize and de-clutter with the annual Big Clean event.

The Big Clean will be on Saturday, March 30, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It is a great opportunity for residents to clean out their homes and yards of unwanted items that can be recycled and reused.

This effort not only helps organizations that can use the unwanted items, but it also helps improve Boulder City neighborhoods, fulfilling the city’s motto of “Clean, Green Boulder City.”

The Big Clean event started in 2018 (with a hiatus in 2020-2021 due to the pandemic) and has grown exponentially since. It will again be held at the Bravo Field parking lot, 891 Ave. B. The lot is located south of the Boulder City pool, across the street from Mitchell Elementary School.

You will be directed to enter from Avenue B to access the site. When residents arrive, volunteers will be on hand to direct and help unload their items at the appropriate stations. (If residents have items for multiple stations, volunteer and signage will help guide them through the process which is designed to move efficiently so that residents can quickly be on their way to other Saturday activities.)

Two years ago, interest was so great that, unfortunately, residents had to be turned away with paper shredding and Goodwill donations. To address this issue for 2024, Goodwill is bringing a second truck for clothing, small furniture items and household goods. Large items, such as couches and beds, are prohibited.

Opportunity Village will only allow a maximum of four boxes per vehicle for paper shredding from residential homes only. There is no limit to the number of times you can visit the event with other items.

Batteries, cell phones, power tools, and certain electronic goods will be accepted. Prohibited items include: air conditioner units, refrigerators, freezers, computers, cathode ray tubes, tube computer monitors and tube televisions.

Staff from the Boulder City Animal Shelter will be collecting pet food and pet supplies for homeless pets. The animal shelter also provides pet food to the Senior Center Pantry, Emergency Aid and others, to help those pet owners living on fixed incomes and can’t afford to feed their pets.

The Boulder City Library will have staff on hand to accept books, CDs and DVDs.

You can drop off unused pills, but you must put them in a clear plastic bag and be sure to remove any labels. Boulder City Police will be on site to ensure proper disposal of these items. The Big Clean cannot accept liquid medication, medical waste or sharps/needles.

BC Waste Free will accept paint, residential oil, tires (up to four), yard rubbish and household trash. Commercial oil and grease are prohibited.

If you have questions, call the Boulder City Community Development Department on or before Thursday, March 28 at 702.293.9282 or email commdev@bcnv.org. You can also go to the city’s website at www.bcnv.org/BigClean to learn more.

Michael Mays is the city’s Community Development Director