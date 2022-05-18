87°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Opinion

City serves slice of Americana while being trendy

By Kayla Kirk Boulder City Review
May 18, 2022 - 3:46 pm
 
(Kayla Kirk) Kayla Kirk
(Kayla Kirk) Kayla Kirk

When I was 16 years old, I wrote an essay for my English class that detailed a day spent in Boulder City with my now-husband. I will save myself the embarrassment of including actual quotes, but the essay evoked the quiet contentment that comes from a day of eating pizza, playing in the library fountain and sneaking up Radar Mountain for a sunset hike.

Even as a teenager I preferred the quaint charms of Boulder City to whatever my more rebellious peers were getting up to in Las Vegas. Safe to say, I’ve had a love affair with this town for two decades and counting.

Part of what makes Boulder City so special is its history; it is the town that built the Hoover Dam, one of the country’s modern architectural marvels. It is a town that was built by and for its people, a town that has clung to the relics that transport us to a time long since passed.

Walking through downtown, peeping at the houses on the avenues, you can see its roots. The foundation of this town remains intact, while other similar towns in the U.S. have crumbled. Boulder City is uniquely American and I doubt you’ll find anywhere else in the world like it.

And yet, Boulder City also has to be a place of growth. Demographics are shifting as my generation become parents and retail trends are changing as we enter the third decade of the 21st century. While Boulder City always will, and should, hold on to pieces of its nostalgic past, the town needs to embrace change in order to survive.

I think no place better encapsulates this balance of history and growth than the Dam Roast House &Browder Bookstore. The Dam Roast House is the coffee shop that teenage me wished existed 20 years ago.

It’s a cool space to spend time in, serves food and drinks sourced from various local businesses, and hosts a variety of community events. They hit almost every square on the “things Millennials love” bingo card.

But they also bring this trendy atmosphere to downtown without sacrificing the history of the space. They pay homage to the Browder building’s past not only with the bookstore’s name, but also by creating a space for people to gather and build community. This coffee shop is a gem and, perhaps, a turning point for Boulder City’s cultural revival.

In just the past two years, downtown has seen tremendous growth: an upscale bistro, a pasty shop and the recent announcement of a new steakhouse.

One of my favorite spots to sit on a nice day is the patio at Cornish Pasty Co. Their tables face the Boulder Dam Hotel, a building that has stood as part of the cultural center of Boulder City since 1932. It’s a beautiful example of coexistence between the town’s past and present.

Boulder City does an excellent job of holding onto its historic small-town charm, but I also think it has a bright and interesting future. If there’s one thing I’m sure of, it’s that this town will not go gentle into that good night; it’s honestly too cool for that. Boulder City will continue to adapt, to revitalize and to be a shining example of pure Americana.

And I can’t speak for anyone else, but I’m excited to see the town’s future unfold. I wonder what parts of Boulder City will stick in my kids’ memories when they’re writing their college admission essays.

The opinions expressed above belong solely to the author and do not represent the views of the Boulder City Review. They have been edited solely for grammar, spelling and style, and have not been checked for accuracy of the viewpoints.

Kayla Kirk is a lactation educator in the Las Vegas Valley. She holds degrees in psychology and perinatal education from Boston University and the University of California, San Diego. You can find her hanging out in the local coffee shops or hiking with her husband and two children.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Candidate information vital for voters
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

You will notice that a majority of this week’s issue is devoted to the upcoming primary election. And rightfully so.

Rod Woodbury
Come to rescue with your ideas
By Rod Woodbury Talk of the Town

The city needs your help to decide how best to spend its allocation of American Rescue Plan Act funds. Signed into law on March 11, 2021, ARPA established recovery funds to assist state and local governments in their response to the impacts of COVID-19.

Ron Russ
Barneys friendship unmatched
By Ron Russ Boulder City Review

A former co-worker said she loved her dogs more than anyone could possibly love theirs. Preposterous, I thought. When it comes to unbridled adoration of my canine companions, I have no peer. She did, however, have the best coffee cup bearing the phrase, “The more I am around people, the more I love my dogs!” Touché.

Put out welcome mat for glampers
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

Tuesday night’s City Council meeting brought some welcome news in the form of a proposal to build a luxury recreational vehicle resort in town.

G. Kevin Savord
Knowledge of today’s world may have affected election’s outcome
By G. Kevin Savord Boulder City Review

Here we are on what appears to be the cusp of potential financial chaos, rising interest rates, out-of-control inflation, and ever-increasing grocery and gas prices, with no end in sight. Certainly, COVID plays a role in this scenario, and the recent war within Ukraine doesn’t help matters. However, our failed leadership is the most significant component of these uncertain times.

(Kayla Kirk) Kayla Kirk
Ability to express self doesn’t mean you should
By Kayla Kirk Boulder City Review

Last week I took my 3-year-old daughter on a walk around our neighborhood. She is learning how to read and she asks me to read her every sign she sees along the way. I’m happy to read her the street names and help her spell the word “S-T-O-P.”

Eric Lundgaard
City’s vision makes world better place
By Eric Lundgaard Special to the Boulder City Review

I’ve heard the comment from citizens. “How many solar leases are we going to have in the Eldorado Valley?” It continues to be an important issue to me since I sat with the secretary of interior, as mayor, to purchase the Eldorado Valley in 1994.

Rod Woodbury
Up Boulder Creek without a pad still
By Rod Woodbury Talk of the Town

Tract 350 is 45 acres of city-owned land around the north and east sides of Boulder Creek golf course. In 2010, voters approved its sale for residential development. But selling and developing that land has proved elusive.

Everybody needs good luck charm
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

Everyone could use a good luck charm. They could help us out on those days where a little bit of extra spiritual blessing would come in handy.

Ron Russ
Is this heaven?
By Ron Russ Boulder City Review

One of this columnist’s favorite movies of all time is “Field of Dreams.” And one of my favorite lines from the movie: “Is this heaven? No, it’s Iowa.”