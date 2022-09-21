93°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Opinion

City ready for fall, but not zombies

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment
September 21, 2022 - 4:09 pm
 

Today is the first day of autumn.

Even if the thermometer is not registering cool fall temperatures, signs of the season are beginning to show up everywhere.

Visit any grocery store or coffee shop and you’re bound to see something pumpkin spiced. The flavor has become synonymous with fall and so popular that earlier this month Merriam-Webster added it to its dictionary.

Also popping up are pumpkins and their relative, the jack-o’-lantern. They seem to be a precursor to the coming invasion of ghosts, witches, mummies and other ghouls. Are you ready for them? How about zombies?

Not too long ago, an email popped into my inbox about the best cities for surviving a zombie apocalypse. Although I haven’t seen zombies roaming the streets of downtown Boulder City for a couple of years, they have been known to appear at night and I suppose it’s not a bad idea to be prepared in case they decide to show up again.

And that was the intent of the ranking, which sparked from a most unusual source: the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In 2011 — shortly after the premiere of “The Walking Dead” series — the CDC posted an article on its website to help folks be prepared for any type of emergency, even a zombie apocalypse. The intent was that folks would be prepared just in case it happened and maybe those reading the article could learn something about being ready for a real emergency.

Fast-forward a decade and a company that specializes in lawn care dug into some data to rank large cities nationwide about the best places to survive a zombie apocalypse.

Surprisingly, Las Vegas was among the top 20 best places to survive; it ranked 19th overall. But the suburbs surrounding the city didn’t fare as well. They were among the bottom 10.

Fortunately for Boulderites, we have a resident zombie expert who happily shared some tips. Todd Cook, owner of Boulder Dam Brewing Company, hosted a zombie crawl for many years. I thought if he knew how to become a zombie for the event, he might also have an idea about how to survive should they show up in town. I was right.

Although he says “there are no good locations, … certainly some are better than others when dealing with the undead.” Unfortunately, like the suburbs surrounding Las Vegas, Boulder City doesn’t have the important things needed to survive a zombie apocalypse: food, water, shelter, supplies and defense/weapons, he said.

Food sources are limited and there isn’t much to forage in the surrounding hillsides. Even with Lake Mead in our backyard, we would have to fight the masses from Henderson and Las Vegas to have access to water.

Cook said “storm cellars, root cellars and basements are the best locations for zombie hide-and-don’t-seek, but Boulder City’s desert locale and lack of extreme weather events makes these subterranean dwellings rare.”

There are a few types of firearms and weapons that can be used to stop zombies in their tracks, but places to find them in town are about as common as cellars and basements. Cook, however, doesn’t rule out keeping “spears, swords, machetes, golf clubs, claw hammers and knives” nearby just in case.

About the only place the city excels at is its sense of community and support from fellow Boulderites. “… if you think you can survive on your own, you will be zombie food before you can finish the chorus to ‘Living Dead Girl,’” he said. “This community has a heart for others. Across this town, you find clubs, churches, groups and individuals helping their neighbors. Work together; share each other’s knowledge, skills and resources.”

While working together might be a good approach to fighting zombies, it also gives you an opportunity to size up your fellow citizens.

He said that while moving about and foraging for food, water and shelter, you can “up your odds and put the slowest guy up front.”

But seriously, let’s welcome fall and the plentiful activities it ushers in for the remainder of the year, starting with this weekend’s Würst Fest and Soggy Doggy. Just remember to be on the lookout for zombies.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
G. Kevin Savord
Electric vehicles not really friendly to environment
By G. Kevin Savord Boulder City Review

As somewhat of a gearhead, I am fascinated with the newest technologies relating to electric-powered vehicles, otherwise known as EVs. Tesla is thought to be the leader in these technologies. Still, others, such as Hyundai, Honda, Toyota and Kia, along with the major car manufacturers in the USA, have been making significant strides in developing electric vehicles with outstanding performance.

(Kayla Kirk) Kayla Kirk
Pictures of past tell many stories
By Kayla Kirk Boulder City Review

I know this is an opinion column and what I’ve written here is less of an opinion piece and more of an amusing anecdote. I hope you’ll forgive me for that. It was simply too good not to share and I think it’s a nice, if mundane, example of why Boulder City is such a lovely place to live.

Rod Woodbury
Water conservation efforts to thwart drought delusional
By Rod Woodbury Talk of the Town

I was entering my junior year at Boulder City High School when Lake Mead reached its top elevation of 1,225 feet in 1983. Water rushed over Hoover Dam’s fully extended spillway gates with such force that even an umbrella didn’t keep us dry from the downpour caused by its rebounding spray. Since then, the lake has dropped 185 feet, including a 170-foot decline over the last 22 years during the worst Colorado River system drought in recorded history.

Guest commentary: Are fair elections possible in digital age?
By Dave Jacobson Special to the Boulder City Review

I am wondering whether or not we should be paying attention to how our elections are being conducted in Nevada as to whether or not our votes are actually counted fairly. I suspect that the voting machines have a lot to do with the situation.

A retreat to push us forward
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

Succeeding in today’s business climate is not an easy task. It’s even more challenging for women, who have had to overcome decades of inequality in the workplace while juggling traditional roles of keeper of the home and family.

Ron Russ
Keep ‘wet blankets’ out of water talks
By Ron Russ Boulder City Review

“Blanket statements” are usually meant to cover wide swaths of a topic. A “wet blanket,” on the other hand, implies stifling everything it touches or, in this context, greatly limiting a topic’s discussion. If this column comes somewhere between one or the other, I’ll consider it a success.

G. Kevin Savord
Reparations needed from president’s supporters
By G. Kevin Savord Boulder City Review

What exactly are reparations? The Merriam-Webster definition is: “The act of making amends, offering expiation or giving satisfaction for a wrong, injury, or something done or given as amends.”

Eric Lundgaard
Human presence essential for meaningful conversation
By Eric Lundgaard Special to the Boulder City Review

For those I speak to in person, I am better able to receive kindness, love and meaning. The consciousness of the soul is available from our hearts. For those who are willing to continue to communicate in person, there can continue to be love flowing from the hearts of each person in any conversation.

Kayla Kirk
Balance between work, school volunteering tough to find
By Kayla Kirk Boulder City Review

Back-to-school is one of my favorite times of the year. I loved school supply shopping as a kid and now, as a parent, I love taking my kids shopping for their school supplies. Watching my daughter choose from the colorful folders with her supply list in hand is too adorable for words. I genuinely enjoy attending the back-to-school nights, meeting my children’s teachers and learning about their curriculum for the year. But guilt often overshadows that excitement when the teachers try to rope parents into joining the parent-teacher organization.

(Boulder City Review file photo)
Hangar lease insight misleading
By Kurt Goodfellow Special to the Boulder City Review

I’m just writing to point out that the letter from Kerry Ahern, the former manager of Boulder City Airport, that appeared Aug. 11 was misleading at best.