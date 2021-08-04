101°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Opinion

City picks up speed despite roadblocks

By Lisa LaPlante Special to the Boulder City Review
August 4, 2021 - 4:07 pm
 
Close-up image of woman writing in notebook with copy space while sitting at the rough wooden table
Close-up image of woman writing in notebook with copy space while sitting at the rough wooden table

The past three years have been a bumpy road for Boulder City. We faced a major crossroads Aug. 9, 2018, when a new Interstate, I-11, was about to open. Thousands of cars and trucks that passed through Boulder City each day would be able to stay on a bypass to the south of our community, cutting drive time by as much as 30 minutes.

I’d started working for Boulder City just three weeks earlier and was enthusiastic to be a part of history. It had been three decades since a new interstate had opened anywhere in the U.S.

That day, the focus was on the positives: jobs created during the construction and quicker travel times.

Unfortunately, I hadn’t yet considered how I-11 would impact local businesses.

Economy

In response to the opening of I-11, the city put more resources toward economic development efforts, completing several plans and studies to evaluate the impact. The city commissioned to have a consultant prepare a retail leakage study to determine how many dollars were leaving the community, and which businesses to attract here to capture those dollars.

The Community Development department created an office and retail vacancy report to track vacancies after I-11 opened, monitored Nevada Department of Transportation road usage within the city, and hired VisaVue to evaluate where dollars spent in Boulder City came from by the ZIP codes of Visa card users.

The city also hired its first economic development coordinator, Raffi Festekjian, to support local businesses and promote economic development efforts.

Working with the chamber, Raffi developed a book on getting a business started: www.bcnv.org/newbiz. He has helped dozens of businesses over the past nearly three years. As a business liaison, he is the first person businesses should contact with questions regarding opening or expanding a business in Boulder City. (You can contact Raffi at 702-293-9393 or rfestekjian@bcnv.org.)

Boulder City also made the expansion of the Nevada State Railroad Museum a priority for economic development. Beginning with state lobbying efforts in 2019 to promote the museum expansion plans, the city worked with the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada to develop a road to serve the museum and the City Council has approved Redevelopment Agency funding for trailhead and linear park improvements that will help draw more visitors to the community.

Through these efforts and its partnership with RTC, the chamber and the state, this project is on the fast-track for successful completion.

Infrastructure

In August 2018, Public Works staff was revving up negotiations with the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada and the Nevada Department of Transportation for design and construction funding for the complete street project. The 1.4-mile project on Boulder City Parkway cost $18.2 million, which included design, construction and construction administration.

This project improved safety and mobility, especially for pedestrians and bicyclists, by providing wider detached sidewalks, adding bike lanes and multiuse trails for connectivity to other trails.

Landscaped medians are effective at traffic calming. Marked crossing locations have pedestrian-activated warning signals that utilize rectangular rapid flashing beacons. And the project created an inviting and more aesthetically pleasing community entry.

The city’s portion of the work was $600,000 — paying for much-needed infrastructure improvements to an aged section of the sewer main. The city secured funding for design of the next phase of improvements to Boulder City Parkway, from the east end of the completed project to the eastern city limit.

Pedal to the metal

Since March 2020, the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, city staff looked at ways to keep government in drive. Staff changed the way we held public meetings so that more residents could be involved in the process. We provided up-to-date information for residents and business owners to stay informed about Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state mandates.

The Boulder City Fire Department, under the leadership of Chief Will Gray, partnered with Boulder City Hospital to provide needed COVID testing and vaccinations to residents and local business employees. Nearly 8,000 residents — over half of the city’s population — has now been vaccinated.

The City Council approved $300,000 in CARES grants for Boulder City businesses. Raffi assisted 56 local businesses in getting these grants to keep them in operation during tough times.

Keeping Boulder City moving forward is the result of the support of several agencies, including Jill Rowland-Lagan and her staff at the chamber of commerce, and the many business owners who worked with the city as we took on these projects. It also took a dedicated staff who has been able to find new ways to help the city and its economy.

Challenged first by the opening of I-11 and then a pandemic, this community has persevered over the past three years thanks to the dedication and hard work of many in the community.

The city’s commitment to economic development efforts will continue as Taylour Tedder begins his role as city manager on Aug. 9.

He has experience extensive with small community economic development efforts. His experience will help Boulder City as we emerge from this pandemic, toward a brighter future.

With the team we have behind the wheel in Boulder City, there’s no stopping us.

The opinions expressed above belong solely to the author and do not represent the views of the Boulder City Review. They have been edited solely for grammar, spelling and style, and have not been checked for accuracy of the viewpoints.

Lisa LaPlante is the communications manager for Boulder City.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Kiernan McManus
Efforts to battle effects of COVID continue
By Kiernan McManus A Word from the Mayor

The progress of recovery from the COVID-19 virus continues, albeit slowly. Over the past year the city has partnered with local businesses and nonprofits to distribute funds from the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act signed into law by President (Donald) Trump. More than half a million dollars was provided as grants to businesses, support for the Senior Center (of Boulder City) and funding for Emergency Aid (of Boulder City).

Columnists sought for Opinion page
By Boulder City Review

Do you have a passion for words? A burning desire to see your name in print? An opinion worth sharing with others?

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review A plane takes off from a runway at the Boulder City M ...
Air traffic control towers save lives
By Kerry Ahern Special to the Boulder City Review

I commend the City Council for its interest in the construction of an air traffic control tower at the Boulder City airport, a move that will enhance safety and could even save lives.

Bishop’s ordination filled the soul
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

Hundreds of devout souls came out Friday to celebrate one of Boulder City’s own, the Rev. Gregory Gordon, who was ordained as the first auxiliary bishop for the Catholic Diocese of Las Vegas.

G. Kevin Savord
Consult pilots about need for air control tower
By G. Kevin Savord Boulder City Review

Did you know that there are over 15,000 public and private airports in the United States, and only 300 or so are served by the airlines? There are only 648 airport control towers in the entire nation. Therefore, there are approximately 14,000 airports without control towers. So, the question is: Does our tiny airport need a control tower?

Extend warm welcome to new council members
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

Tuesday, the city welcomed its two new council members, Matt Fox and Sherri Jorgensen. I wish them all the best as they begin this new chapter in their lives.

Rose Ann Miele
Some information bears repeating — often
By Rose Ann Miele Boulder City Review

So often we say or write something and the intended audience takes it in a completely different way from what you planned or ignores it totally. What do you do?

Eric Lundgaard
Does city desire family housing?
By Eric Lundgaard Special to the Boulder City Review

Many issues seem to be a perpetual part of Boulder City politics. One of those that always seems to arise during an election is how does Boulder City continue to keep our schools filled with children? Over half the population of Boulder City is older than 50.

As water levels at Lake Mead continue to diminish, conservation remains essential.
Commentary: Water conservation remains key to sustainable future
By John Entsminger Special to the Boulder City Review

The last time Lake Mead was at 35 percent capacity, it was being filled in the 1930s. While ongoing drought and climate change have created an uncomfortable reality and stressed water supplies, the Southern Nevada Water Authority has been preparing for this for almost 20 years. Now, with a federal shortage declaration just weeks away, our community’s commitment to conserving our limited water resources takes on a new urgency as we strive to protect the vibrancy of the place that more than two million of us call home.

Public utility commission needed for social media
By Dan Jennings Boulder City Review

Holding and reading a newspaper is old school these days. However, Facebook, and other social media platforms, have given us the power of instant feedback. I said in a previous column that all feedback is good, even when it is negative.